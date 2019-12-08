Daily News - December 8, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers attempt to feature Kevin Love early, still get crushed

PHILADELPHIA -- Nearly one month ago, inside this same building, the Cleveland Cavaliers were seconds away from pulling off an unlikely upset against the Philadelphia 76ers that would have nudged them one game below .500 and punctuated a rewarding road trip.

But the Cavs bungled the closing minutes. The 76ers snatched that win away. And Cleveland has yet to recapture its grip.

It all changed that quickly.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ frustration builds after latest blowout loss: ‘It’s not fun, don’t think anybody signed up for playing like this’

PHILADELPHIA -- Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love had deep post position -- and a clear advantage -- against Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris. In front of the primary defender, with one foot inside the charge circle, Love threw his right arm out, calling for the ball. He was open.

As rookie point guard Darius Garland came around a Tristan Thompson screen, the 19-year-old had a passing alley available and an assist-in-waiting. Instead, Garland stopped at the right elbow and fired up a 17-foot fadeaway jumper that bounced off the rim and into the arms of James Ennis.

Dejected, Love shot a quick look at the youngster before he began sprinting to the other end, hoping to stop yet another 76ers transition attack. No need. Cedi Osman fouled Ben Simmons before the Sixers star could get downhill. Philadelphia then called timeout while four players -- Garland, Osman, Thompson and Collin Sexton -- walked over to the bench.

Sixers Clobber Cavs In Philly

Despite the current losing streak, the Cavaliers have hung tough with some top-tier competition. That was not the case on Saturday night in Philly.

The Sixers – who still haven’t dropped a game at home – jumped on the Wine & Gold early, scoring the game’s first 10 points and never looking back, running away with the 141-94 decision at the Wells-Fargo Center.

Ben Simmons scored a career-high 34 points on 12-of-14 shooting in less than three full quarters of work and the Sixers – who were without All-Star big man Joel Embiid – shot a gaudy 63 percent from the floor and led by as many as 53.

