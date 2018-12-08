Daily News - December 8, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was an emotional night all around for the Cleveland Cavaliers, forced to say goodbye to a teammate for the second time in less than two weeks before getting belted by the Sacramento Kings 129-110.

Tristan Thompson and Channing Frye, the two non-injured or exiled players still remaining from the 2016 NBA title team, were sad to see George Hill go.

Yet the other side of those feelings could be seen in the glow when discussing old pal Matthew Dellavedova's return.

"I'm glad my Aussie brother is back," Thompson said. "He brings us veteran leadership, a guy that has won before, a guy who is going to push Collin (Sexton) and control the game for the second unit. He will make shots and he's good at throwing lobs to me." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers appeared as if they were going to get run out of Quicken Loans Arena by the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

At one point trailing 24-9 to the Kings, who were landing haymakers (shooting 65 percent in the first quarter), the Cavs (5-20) picked up the pace and, to a certain extent the defense, to race back and tie the score at halftime.

The problem is the sloppy play that put them in a hole to start the game, buried them to end it.

Effort-free defense and problems on the boards, especially the offensive glass, doomed the Cavs to a 129-110 loss. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The empty seats in Quicken Loans Arena on Dec. 7, in another lopsided loss, this time to the improved Sacramento Kings, told the story better than words can:

The Cavs need a Matthew Dellavedova Bobblehead Night to get the fans back.

The first step to such an occasion was taken about two hours before the Cavs-Kings game when the Cavaliers shipped guard George Hill and forward Sam Dekker to the Milwaukee Bucks for Dellavedova, power forward John Henson, a future first-round pick and a future second-round pick, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

No official announcement has been made by the Cavaliers because all the players involved have to pass physicals first. Henson won’t be passing his, however, because he had surgery on Nov. 27 to repair torn ligaments in his left wrist. There is no timetable for his return, but he is unlikely to be back until after the All-Star break in mid-February.

The trade doesn’t make the Cavaliers better on paper in 2018-19, but it could look very good by the time they get to spend the first-rounder, reportedly in 2022. The pick, according to reports, is a protected 2021 pick, which means the Bucks would retain it if it is one of the top 14 picks in the 2021 draft. It would remain protected in 2022 if it is a top-pick. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

