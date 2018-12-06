Daily News - December 6, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers see signs of growth in Collin Sexton after first battle with champion Warriors, Stephen Curry

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Late in the fourth quarter, as the clock started ticking down, rookie Collin Sexton looked over at head coach Larry Drew for instructions. Sexton could've taken the final shot. He didn't. He dribbled out the game, the buzzer sounded and the Warriors walked off the court with an impressive 129-105 win.

It may seem small. But Drew considers that a sign of growth.

"In that situation, there was no need to take another shot. He had the awareness to turn and look at me see if I wanted him to shoot it. That shows growth," Drew said. "That's something we look for and we point it out to him when those types of things happen."

In his first matchup against the NBA champion Warriors, Sexton showed plenty of other glimpses. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers determined to shoot more 3-pointers: Fedor's five observations

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Golden State Warriors returned to Quicken Loans Arena to play the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first time since putting the finishing touches on a Finals sweep last June.

The result was familiar, an eighth straight loss against Golden State.

The Warriors looked the same too, the explosive juggernaut that enjoyed a 30-point turnaround in the final 24 minutes. But just about everything else was different on a night the Warriors punctuated the end of one of the league’s best rivalries with their latest blowout. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Golden State Warriors continue dominance of Cleveland Cavaliers in 129-105 blowout: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- New team. New year. Same result.

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost their eighth straight game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night 129-105 -- a stretch that goes back to Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

The Warriors have turned a once-feisty rivalry into a lopsided joyride, seemingly toying with the Cavaliers at points in the second half and gesticulating at their expense.

The Cavs couldn’t keep up with the champs even when LeBron James was in town. Without him, forget it.

Prior to the game, players and coaches reminisced about four straight Finals matchups. They talked about their favorite moments. Those memories will live on for both teams and the NBA benefited greatly, but as Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said, rivalries don’t last forever. With James' departure, both sides seemed ready to put it in the past. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: