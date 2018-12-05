Daily News - December 5, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors, Game 24 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (5-18) will host the Golden State Warriors (16-9) on Wednesday night, the first meeting between the two teams since Golden State's sweep in the 2018 NBA Finals.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Warriors 108-85 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 8, 2018.

Cavs minute: The Cavaliers are 3-4 in their last seven games after escaping Brooklyn with a 99-97 win on Monday. ... The Cavs have lost seven straight against Golden State. ... Cleveland's bench has tied or outscored its opponents' reserves on 17 occasions in 2018-19, including Monday's win at Brooklyn. ... Tristan Thompson recorded his third consecutive double-double and 13th of the season against the Nets, tallying 19 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Thompson has registered a double-double in 11 of his last 14 games. ... Jordan Clarkson recorded his first double-double of the season Monday night, scoring 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench. Clarkson became the first Cavs bench player to post at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in less than 30 minutes played since April 16, 2014, when Tyler Zeller did it. ... Thompson (4,955) is 45 points shy of becoming the 18th player in franchise history to record 5,000 career points. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsWarriors Game Preview

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers are back in action on Wednesday night as they take on the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold head into their midweek contest on a high note after topping the Nets, 99-97, on Monday night in Brooklyn after Alec Burks slammed home a game-winning dunk in the final seconds.

Burks' big play was just one of many made by the Cavaliers reserves, who outscored the Nets bench, 42-31, in the win. Cleveland’s bench has now tied or outscored its opponents’ reserves on 17 occasions in 2018-19. Overall this season, the reserves are averaging 41.8 ppg, which is good for seventh-best in the NBA.

Once again, Cleveland was hot from the free-throw line in Monday's 'W'. The Wine & Gold shot a season-best .950 (19-20) from the line at Brooklyn, their seventh time shooting at least .900 from the charity stripe this season. Through 23 games, Cleveland is shooting an .800 clip from the charity stripe, good for second-best in the Eastern Conference and seventh in the NBA. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Two Festive Giveaways Coming this Holiday Season

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

On Friday, December 7th, the Cavs will host their second City Edition game vs. the Sacramento Kings at The Q at 7:30 p.m.

As part of the City Edition games, the Cavaliers teamed up with Destination Cleveland, the area’s destination marketing and management organization, to champion the vibrant city the Cavs are proud to represent on the court, in the community, across the country and around the world.

For the game, the team will sport their new, bold blue and orange 2018-19 City Edition uniforms that features Destination Cleveland’s popular “Cleveland” script wordmark across the chest, with the action taking place on the specially-designed City Edition court that proudly displays the wordmark at center court.

All fans in attendance will receive a miniature Destination Cleveland Script “Cleveland” Desk Sign to proudly display their Cleveland pride at work or home! - CLICK HERE to read full story.

