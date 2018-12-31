Daily News - December 31, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers' gamble on Patrick McCaw pays off; Warriors don't match offer sheet

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Golden State Warriors declined to match the Cleveland Cavaliers' offer sheet for restricted free agent Patrick McCaw.

Golden State needed to respond by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday night and chose to let the clock run out, giving the disgruntled third-year swingman what he seemingly wanted: a chance for a bigger role with another team.

A second-round pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, McCaw will take Cleveland's final roster spot, which has been open since the start of the season.

McCaw signed a two-year, $6 million offer sheet on Friday afternoon. According to sources, the deal is non-guaranteed and the Cavs won't have to make any decision on McCaw's immediate future with the team until Jan. 7. If he stays beyond that date, McCaw will receive a pro-rated $3 million deal for this season. McCaw's contract is non-guaranteed for $3 million in 2019-20. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron: Cavaliers championship 'made me greatest player of all time'

Author: Staff

Publication: NBA.com

Debating who's the greatest player of all time -- AKA "the GOAT" -- is a favorite pastime of NBA fans.

Players as well, apparently, and the choice is clear for LeBron James.

It's him.

His reasoning? Being the driving force behind the Cleveland Cavaliers' historic championship over the Golden State Warriors in 2016, a feat that not only secured the city's first professional sports title since 1964 but completed the first comeback from 3-1 down in Finals history.

"That one right there made me the greatest player of all time," James said in an excerpt from the latest episode of ESPN's "More Than An Athlete" series chronicling his career. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

