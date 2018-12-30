Daily News - December 30, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

How Tristan Thompson's injury has played a part in Collin Sexton's recent struggles

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

ATLANTA -- Collin Sexton was beginning to blossom. He had just reached double figures in scoring in his 18th straight game, accomplishing a feat that not even the great Kyrie Irving did during his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Then on Dec. 10 in Milwaukee, things changed. Sexton encountered his latest first-year challenge in a season filled with them.

Tristan Thompson hobbled off the floor with a sprained foot, which has kept him out for the last 10 games. It's not a coincidence that Thompson's absence has coincided with Sexton's slide.

Atlanta Hawks spoil Collin Sexton's homecoming, take season series from Cavaliers 111-108: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

ATLANTA -- The stage was set for Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Collin Sexton.

He was playing in Atlanta for the first time in his NBA career, about 20 miles from where he grew up in nearby Marietta, Georgia. Sexton had nearly 100 friends and family members in attendance, including his grandparents, who had a pair of seats about 10 rows up from the Cavaliers bench.

If that wasn't enough, it was Sexton's final showdown of the season against rookie classmate Trae Young.

Cavs Can't Complete Comeback in Atlanta

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- There are no moral victories in the NBA, but the Cavaliers have nothing to hang their heads about as the calendar year comes to a close.

Playing with just nine healthy bodies throughout their three-game roadie – and again on Saturday night in Atlanta – the Wine & Gold battled for the full 48. But a huge turnover in the final minute cost them a chance at salvaging the trip as the Hawks held on to hand Cleveland the 111-108 heartbreaker at State Farm Arena.

The shorthanded Cavaliers closed out the calendar year with six straight losses, but get a well-earned four day break and a four-game homestand to tip off 2019.

