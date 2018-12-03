Daily News - December 3, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers waive Billy Preston, Andrew Harrison; Sign Jaron Blossomgame and Jalen Jones to Two-Way deals

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived Billy Preston and Andrew Harrison -- a pair of players on Two-Way contracts, league sources told cleveland.com.

With those spots available, the Cavs have signed Jaron Blossomgame and Jalen Jones to Two-Way contracts.

Blossomgame, a 25-year-old forward, was a 2017 second-round pick by the San Antonio Spurs. He was recently acquired by the Canton Charge in exchange for John Holland.

In 11 games (eight starts) in the NBA G League this season with the Austin Spurs and the Charge, Blossomgame is averaging 20.7 points on 53.7 percent shooting to go with 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 32.6 minutes.

#CavsNets Game Preview

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold take a quick road trip out east on Monday night to take on the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff from the Barclays Center is set for 7:30 p.m. (ET).

Entering Monday night's game, the Cavs will look to end a four-game skid after dropping their most recent game on Saturday night to the Toronto Raptors. In the 106-95 defeat, the Cavs were able to pester their neighbors up north through all four quarters, but it wasn't enough by the time the final buzzer sounded.

Despite the loss, six Cavaliers were able to notch double-digit scoring efforts (Jordan Clarkson–18, Tristan Thompson–18, Rodney Hood–13, Alec Burks–13, Cedi Osman–12, Collin Sexton–10), which was the 10th time this season the squad exhibited such a well-rounded offensive.

Cleveland also shot 22-25 (.880) from the free throw line against Toronto and have shot .800 or better from the charity stripe in 12 games this season. Overall, the Cavs are shooting a .794 clip from the free throw line, which is eighth-best in the Association.

Tristan Thompson deflects all-star talk, focuses on helping young Cavaliers improve

Author: Marla Ridneour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

CLEVELAND — Reactions of opposing coaches to Tristan Thompson’s board barrage give hint that the Cavaliers center is playing at an all-star level.

Excelling for a team in full rebuilding mode, with the Cavs 4-18 going into Monday’s game at the Brooklyn Nets, won’t earn Thompson votes. The Eastern Conference is loaded with big men having better years, like Most Valuable Player candidate Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Andre Drummond of the Detroit Pistons and Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic.

Rebounding numbers won’t get Thompson chosen, even though his 11.4 average stood 11th in the league going into Sunday’s action and his 5.0 offensive boards were second behind Drummond. Recording his 12th double-double on Saturday, Thompson is averaging 11.4 points per game, shooting .517 from the field and .636 from the free-throw line.

But if how many fits coaches threw after their players failed to box out Thompson counted, he might have a chance.

