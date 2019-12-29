Daily News- December 29, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavs Hang On In Minnesota

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

WRAP-UP: Well, it wasn’t pretty. But the Cavs’ll take it.

The Cavaliers survived 29 turnovers and the shorthanded Timberwolves’ final flurry, getting back in the win column with the 94-88 victory on Saturday night in Minnesota.

Cleveland was up seven, 87-80, with 38 seconds to play, but Jeff Teague scored on a pair of layups and Kelan Martin drilled a triple with 16.5 remaining to make things interesting.

Cleveland was up seven, 87-80, with 38 seconds to play, but Jeff Teague scored on a pair of layups and Kelan Martin drilled a triple with 16.5 remaining to make things interesting. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers nearly throw game away, escape with 94-88 win over Minnesota Timberwolves

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

MINNEAPOLIS -- In all his years of coaching, covering the 41 at the collegiate level and first in the NBA, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein couldn’t recall winning a game that way, not when his team committed 29 turnovers.

And he knows plenty about winning.

“Never. Ever. Ever,” Beilein said with a wry smile following the 94-88 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

Well, there’s now that one time in Minnesota. The Cavs overcame their own sloppiness and horrible decision-making to escape with their fourth road win of the season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tristan Thompson, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ ‘heart and soul,’ shouldn’t be traded: Chris Fedor

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

MINNEAPOLIS -- Shortly after the Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to a Jordan Clarkson trade, sending him to the Utah Jazz moments before tipoff on Monday night, the next question was inevitable.

Who’s next?

Fans and media members weren’t the only ones discussing that. Players in the locker room were wondering the same. They’re human. They see the reports. They hear the rumblings. They recognize the reality of a rebuild. That Clarkson trade -- and the unfortunate timing of it -- was, in a way, preparation for the next few months.

There are few untouchables on this roster. That’s what happens with a team that won 19 games a year ago and has won just 10 thus far. Rookies Kevin Porter Jr. and Darius Garland are probably the two closest to carrying that designation. Cedi Osman, by rule, can’t be dealt until the off-season so he’s safe. Plus the Cavs like him. They didn’t give him a four-year extension just to flip him months later. But if the Cavs are willing to listen on Kevin Love offers and if Clarkson, one of the team’s best players through the first quarter of the season, was sent away in a move mostly about the future, it’s fair to wonder who is actually safe. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: