Daily News - December 28, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat, Game 36 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-27) will play the second of a three-game road trip against the Miami Heat (16-17) on Friday night.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Heat 98-79 on March 27 - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsHeat Game Preview

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold continue their end-of-the-year road trip on Friday night when they take on the Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena. Tipoff from Miami is set for 8:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs would like to get things back on track before they head into 2019 and will look to right the ship after dropping the first game of their roadie, 95-87, to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

After a slow start to the game, the Cavaliers were able to hang with Memphis, but couldn't get over the hump offensively. Defensively, the Cavs played well, holding Memphis to .227 percent shooting from deep. The Cavs have now held opponents to under .300 shooting from three-point territory in four of the last seven outings. Since December 14, foes are shooting a combined .326 (62-190) from beyond the arc. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

By the Numbers: Southern Hospitality

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold round out their current three-game road trip with a back-to-back against the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks and in today's edition of By the Numbers presented by FanDuel, Cavs.com takes a look at some season facts and stats against Southeast Division opponents.

* Stats as of December 27

8 … total games played against the Southeast Division this season thus far.

108 … points per game averaged by the Wine & Gold against that specific Division this campaign.

.488 … field goal percentage shot by the Cavs in those eight contests. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: