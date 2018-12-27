Daily News - December 27, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers’ recent offensive struggles are the reality of losing most of its top scorers

Author: Tim Bielik

Publication: Cleveland.com

MEMPHIS — Teams rarely if ever use injuries as an excuse, especially in the NBA.

But in some cases, you can only do so much because you’re ravaged by injuries.

That’s what has happened to the Cavaliers, especially in the last six quarters of basketball. Starting in the second half against the Bulls on Sunday night and continuing in the Cavs’ 95-87 loss to Memphis on Wednesday, the Cavs have scored only 120 points. They’ve hit that mark in three different games.

The Cavaliers have had to play without Kevin Love since late October. But in recent weeks, they have also lost Tristan Thompson, Rodney Hood and David Nwaba to injury.

Between Hood, Nwaba, and Thompson, that’s a loss of 30.9 points per game from a team that was already having problems scoring. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers drop to last place in the NBA with 95-87 loss to Memphis Grizzlies

Author: Tim Bielik

Publication: Cleveland.com

MEMPHIS — The Cleveland Cavaliers went into Christmas break as the worst team in the Eastern Conference. After an overtime win by the Phoenix Suns and a 95-87 win by the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, the Cavs now have the worst record in the NBA at 8-27.

Despite shooting 28.6 percent in the first half and trailing by as much as 17, the Cavaliers kept fighting in the fourth quarter and trimmed the Memphis lead to as little as four with 1:19 left.

Grizzlies guard Mike Conley came back with a layup, steal and two made free throws to put the game away for the Grizzlies and send the Cavs to another loss.

“That first half, we didn’t do a good job moving the basketball, especially the starters,” Cavaliers coach Larry Drew said. “Second half, I think we did a better job of moving the ball. Once we got the ball moving, we were getting the shots that we wanted. So hopefully, this will be a lesson for us.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers Rally Falls Short in Memphis

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- While trying to weather the dog days of the season with a shorthanded squad, the Cavaliers have fallen behind early in games. But Wednesday’s early deficit in Memphis proved too much to overcome.

Back on the road to start another three-game trip after a brief one-game home stop, Cleveland scored just a single point through the game’s first seven minutes, resulting in a season-low nine-point first quarter.

The Cavaliers recovered to keep the contest competitive, but their furious late rally fell just short as they fell for the fourth straight occasion – dropping the 95-87 decision at the Grindhouse.

The Wine & Gold never led on Wednesday night, but they never let the resurgent Grizzlies get comfortable either. Memphis took double-digit leads in all four quarters, and in all four quarters the Cavaliers clawed back into contention. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: