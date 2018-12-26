Daily News - December 26, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Memphis Grizzlies, Game 35 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-26) will play the first of a three-game road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies (17-16) on Wednesday night.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: FedEx Forum

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs beat the Grizzlies 112-89 on Feb. 23.

Cavaliers know defensive improvement is a must

Author: Ryan Lewis

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers know they need to “man up” on defense.

The Cavs’ defensive issues are nothing new and certainly not a league secret. They have ranked near the bottom of the league in numerous categories all season, and Sunday night’s 112-92 loss to the Chicago Bulls served as one of the uglier examples of their defensive shortcomings. Entering the game, the Cavs were tied for 22nd in the league, with opponents averaging 111.6 points a game.

What’s worse is that the Bulls entered the game last in the league in scoring, averaging 100.6 points per game. It was only the second time in more than a month the Bulls topped 110 points. And it was their biggest win by point differential in more than a calendar year.

It was an ugly home loss in which the Cavs were defensively exposed. Coach Larry Drew cited a lack in energy and enthusiasm after the game in which the Cavs were slight favorites, a situation they won't often find themselves in this season.

Why Matthew Dellavedova, Cavaliers fan favorite, wears his wedding ring on his shoe for each game

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: The Athletic

When it’s time for Matthew Dellavedova to slip out of his street clothes and into the NBA uniform he’s wearing that night, he slides the left shoelace out of the hole at the top of his left shoe.

Delly takes his gold wedding ring, the one he’s worn each day since July 1, 2017, when Anna Schroeder put it on his finger, and threads the shoelace through it. Then, the shoelace goes back through the hole at the top his left Delly 1 signature basketball shoe, made by the Chinese company Peak. And that’s where it stays, until the game is over.

Dellavedova has played 57 total games since marrying Schroeder — 50 for the Milwaukee Bucks and the past seven with the Cavaliers, and each time he’s worn his wedding ring just like that. Knotted onto his shoe.

"Why? So I don't lose it," Delly said, when I asked. "We take it on and off so much, I really don't want to lose it, you know. It's obviously special, and you know, I'm very proud to be married to her. So, I don't want to lose it."