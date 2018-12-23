Daily News - December 23, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls, Game 34 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-25) will look to snap their two-game losing skid on Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls (8-25).

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Bulls 99-98 on Nov. 10 in Chicago.

Cavs minute: In Friday's loss, the Raptors shot 52.7 percent from the field. It was the 14th time the Cavs allowed at least 50 percent shooting this season - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsBulls Game Preview

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

After a three-game road trip, the Cavaliers return home to host the Chicago Bulls on Sunday in The Land. Tipoff from The Q is set for 6:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold enter Sunday's affair looking to build off some positives garnered in a hard-fought loss to the league-leading Toronto Raptors on Friday night in Canada.

Against Toronto, the Cavs bench excelled once again, tallying 53 points - their 12th outing this season with 50-plus points (tied for fifth-most in franchise single season history). In 2018-19, the Cavs bench is currently averaging 43.8 bench points, which is good for sixth-best in the Association. - CLICK HERE to read full story.