Daily News - December 23, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls, Game 34 preview and listings
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-25) will look to snap their two-game losing skid on Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls (8-25).
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Quicken Loans Arena
TV: FoxSports Ohio
Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.
Online: FoxSports Go apps
Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Bulls 99-98 on Nov. 10 in Chicago.
Cavs minute: In Friday's loss, the Raptors shot 52.7 percent from the field. It was the 14th time the Cavs allowed at least 50 percent shooting this season - CLICK HERE to read full story.
#CavsBulls Game Preview
Author: Joe Sykes
Publication: Cavs.com
After a three-game road trip, the Cavaliers return home to host the Chicago Bulls on Sunday in The Land. Tipoff from The Q is set for 6:00 p.m. (ET).
The Wine & Gold enter Sunday's affair looking to build off some positives garnered in a hard-fought loss to the league-leading Toronto Raptors on Friday night in Canada.
Against Toronto, the Cavs bench excelled once again, tallying 53 points - their 12th outing this season with 50-plus points (tied for fifth-most in franchise single season history). In 2018-19, the Cavs bench is currently averaging 43.8 bench points, which is good for sixth-best in the Association. - CLICK HERE to read full story.