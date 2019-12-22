Daily News - December 22, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

John Henson ties career-high 7 blocks in leading Cavaliers’ defense in comeback win over Memphis Grizzlies

Author: Cameron Fields

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – John Henson was as effective as he’s been all season in his role of rim protector during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game Friday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

A quality shot blocker throughout his career, Henson tied a career-high seven blocks during the Cavs’ 114-107 win. According to Basketball Reference, Henson’s seven blocks are the most by a Cavalier since Zydrunas Ilgauskas had seven against the Chicago Bulls in 2005.

Henson missed much of the early part of the season with ankle and groin injuries. He played in the Cavs’ second game against Indiana, but went back on the injured list and missed 17 games due to a right hamstring strain. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Charge buried by Kings 3s at Showcase

Author: Josh Weir

Publication: Cantonrep.com

Stockton tallies the fourth-most points allowed by the Charge in a regulation contest.

LAS VEGAS The Stockton Kings made 19 3-pointers, compared to six for Canton, as they rolled over the Charge for a 132-105 win during the G League Showcase at Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Saturday.

Gabe Vincent led Stockton (12-5) with 35 points, hitting 9 of 14 3s. Stockton was 19-for-44 from deep. The 132 points represent the fourth most the Charge have allowed in a non-overtime game in their history. - CLICK HERE to read full story.