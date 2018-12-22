Daily News - December 22, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers expect to see more zone defense: Fedor's five observations

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

TORONTO -- The Cleveland Cavaliers finished their grueling three-game road trip with a hard-fought 126-110 loss against the Toronto Raptors.

Here are five observations:

Cavs preparing for zone

The Raptors became the second straight team to use a zone defense against the shooting-deprived Cavaliers. The Hornets mixed it in briefly one game earlier. Neither stretch looked pretty. But as players said after the loss, the schedule hasn't given Cleveland a chance to work on that package. There's been no time to practice. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Larry Nance Jr. loses part of his tooth, still doesn't intend to wear mouthguard

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

TORONTO -- On the first possession of the second half, Toronto Raptors live wire Pascal Siakam was working in the post against Cleveland Cavaliers center Larry Nance Jr. Moments later, Nance was holding a piece of his tooth in the palm of his hand, angrily tossing it on the Scotiabank Arena floor near the Cavs bench.

Siakam plowed into him and knocked it out. Only Nance was the one whistled for a foul.

"It wasn't intentional," Nance said following the 126-110 loss. "But I did catch a vicious shoulder or elbow to the mouth and apparently my chin fouled him."

Nance gets plowed into by Siakam from Chris Fedor on Vimeo. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers can't capitalize against short-handed Toronto Raptors, lose 126-110:

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors didn't have All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry. Nor did they have starters Danny Green and Serge Ibaka.

Those absences opened the door for the Cleveland Cavaliers to cap a tough three-games-in-four-nights stretch with a win on Friday night.

Only the Cavs couldn't break through, dropping their third straight game to their old Eastern Conference rival 126-110. It's the first time since the 2015-16 season the Raptors have won the regular season series against Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: