Daily News - December 21, 2018

Most Interesting People 2019: Larry Nance Jr.

Author: Dillon Stewart

Publication: Cleveland Magazine

Why He’s Interesting: After being traded from Los Angeles to Cleveland in 2018, Nance Jr. followed in his father’s footsteps by wearing his dad’s retired No. 22 jersey. Yet the 6-foot-9 forward made a name for himself by picking up a four-year contract extension in October. Off the court, the 26-year-old, who was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at 16, raises awareness through his Athletes vs. Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation by discussing his own harrowing experience with kids who also suffer from the disease.

Building Blocks: The 2018-19 Cavs find themselves in rebuild mode — a familiar place for Nance, whose rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers aligned with Kobe Bryant’s final year and retirement. “It’s not easy by any stretch of the imagination. We’re having a hard time coming by wins. But seeing the growth of our younger guys — Collin [Sexton], Cedi [Osman] ... is what you hold on to if you’re a Cavs fan right now.”

King vs. Mamba: Two years after supporting Bryant’s finale, Nance found himself riding shotgun in a LeBron James-led NBA Finals run. “Kobe was on his farewell tour, so he was really enjoying it, taking in the crowd and the atmosphere. Whereas, LeBron was on win mode. First one in, last one out. Putting up 50 in Finals games. It was a show every night.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, Game 33 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

TORONTO -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-24) will wrap up their three-game road trip against the Toronto Raptors (24-9) on Friday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Scotiabank Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Raptors 106-95 on Dec. 1. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsRaptors Game Preview

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold close out their road trip with a visit to the league-leading Toronto Raptors on Friday night in the Great White North. Tipoff from Scotiabank Arena is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Cavs head into Friday night's game with a split on their current three-game roadie, topping the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday before falling to the Charlotte Hornets the following night.

Against Charlotte, the Cavs played a tough game but the Hornets' second-half surge was too much to overcome, eventually topping Cleveland by 11.

Despite the loss, Cleveland continued to play well as a team and tallied six double-digit scoring performances (Jordan Clarkson-20, Jaron Blossomgame-15, Cedi Osman-13, Rodney Hood-12, Collin Sexton-11, Larry Nance Jr.-10). They have now reached that mark 14 times this season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

