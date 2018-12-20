Daily News - December 20, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Collin Sexton's next step becomes evident in Cleveland Cavaliers' loss to Hornets

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHARLOTTE -- The Spectrum Center has become a house of horrors for Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Collin Sexton.

There's really nothing imposing about it. On Wednesday night, it was half-filled (if that) and not nearly as raucous as Bankers Life Fieldhouse, TD Garden or Chesapeake Energy Arena -- buildings Sexton and the Cavaliers have visited recently. The fans aren't nearly as ruthless as the fanatics who pack into Scotiabank Arena in Toronto -- where Sexton made his NBA debut and the final stop on this tough three-game road trip.

And yet, the sleepy Spectrum Center has been the setting for two of Sexton's most miserable nights.

Sexton finished with 11 points -- the third-lowest output since becoming the full-time starting point guard on Nov. 7. He missed 11 of his 16 shots and dished out just three assists against two turnovers. Sexton's nemesis, Kemba Walker, put the youngster into foul trouble late in the second quarter and schooled him on how to navigate screens early in the third. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers fade after promising start, lose to Charlotte Hornets 110-99: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CHARLOTTE -- The good vibes from the night before in Indiana seemed to emanate from their all-white uniforms. The stellar play carried over early as well.

By the end of the second quarter, everything had changed. The Cleveland Cavaliers lost each of the final three quarters and then the game 110-99 against the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night.

The Cavs raced out to a 9-2 start. They led by nine at the end of the first quarter, smothering the Hornets and holding them to just 16 points.

It was Cleveland's second-best defensive opening quarter and the start it needed while playing shorthanded on the second night of a back-to-back. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Hornets' Big Third Sinks Wine & Gold

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- Following their dramatic victory on Tuesday in Indiana, the Cavaliers came out ready to rumble again – taking an early 13-point lead on Wednesday night in Charlotte.

But the shorthanded Cavaliers – who left a lot on the floor in Tuesday’s win – started running out of steam late just before half, with the Hornets scoring 41 points in the third quarter and pulling away in the fourth to hand Cleveland the 110-99 loss at the Spectrum Center.

Some questionable calls put starting center Larry Nance Jr. in hot water late in the second quarter and that seemed to precipitate the Wine & Gold’s pickle. Leading by 13 points midway through the period, Charlotte whittled that edge down to five just before half.

Nance – the hero of Tuesday’s nail-biter in Indy – still had another strong outing in his second straight start in the middle – netting his second straight double-double with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting, leading both teams with 15 boards and seven assists and a pair of steals. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

