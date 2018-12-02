Daily News - December 2, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers experimenting with Collin Sexton off the ball: Fedor's five observations

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One week ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers were beaming about their progress following a second straight win against the Houston Rockets.

Since then, they have lost four in a row and failed to reach the 100-point mark in each of those games.

Here are five observations following the 106-95 loss to the Raptors:

Sexton-Hill pairing The education of Collin Sexton continues each day. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Larry Drew puts player development to the side in 106-95 loss to Raptors: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The odds of the Cleveland Cavaliers beating the Toronto Raptors are really low -- even on a night All-Star Kyle Lowry sat out because of an achy back.

Sometimes it's up to the head coach to try to increase that chance. That's what Larry Drew attempted to do in Saturday's 106-95 loss.

Given the Cavs' situation -- an overall lack of talent, depth and far too many injuries -- the expectations need to be lowered, especially against the team with the league's best record. For the rebuilding Cavs, staying competitive against retooled Toronto is about the best outcome.

But Drew wanted more. Forget the moral victory this time. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Raptors Pull Away Late, Drop Cavs at The Q

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- Larry Drew was unhappy with his squad’s fight on Friday night in Boston. But he had no such complaint about the Cavaliers’ effort on Saturday night – scrapping for four quarters against the Eastern Conference’s top squad before eventually dropping the, 106-95, decision at The Q.

Despite trailing by 21 points late in the third quarter, the Wine & Gold refused to fold in the fourth – cutting Toronto’s lead to just seven with 3:31 to play in regulation before running out of steam down the stretch.

The Cavaliers got balanced scoring on Saturday night, but they don’t have the hammer that Toronto does, with Kawhi Leonard leading everyone with 34 points, going 11-for-21 from the floor, including 3-of-9 from long-range and 9-of-9 from the stripe – adding nine boards, two blocks and a steal.

The contest was knotted up after one quarter, and even after Toronto opened up a 14-point lead in the second, the Cavaliers scrapped back to get to within seven by intermission. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Marla’s 33 shots from beyond the arc on Larry Drew’s experiments, Alec Burks’ value and not enough 3s

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Notes, quotes and observations after the Cavaliers fell to the Toronto Raptors 106-95 Saturday night at Quicken Loans Arena. The Cavs lost their fourth consecutive game, while the Raptors, who boast the NBA’s best record at 20-4, won their eighth straight.

1. Cavs coach Larry Drew has said he’s going to be trying some things over the next two weeks.

2. That doesn’t just mean re-integrating injured players like forward Sam Dekker, who has missed 12 games with a sprained left ankle, or David Nwaba, who sat out his fourth game in a row with a sore right knee.

3. Even if the Cavs are chasing a high lottery pick, Drew still has to find effective combinations. The roster might be in flux all season if more veterans are traded, which began with Kyle Korver, officially sent to the Jazz on Thursday. There is also the issue of Kevin Love’s return from left foot surgery, not expected until the new year. But the Cavs can’t maximize their young players’ growth if they can’t find groups that are comfortable together. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: