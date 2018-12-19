Daily News - December 19, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Charlotte Hornets, Game 32 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-23) will play the second game of a back-to-back against the Charlotte Hornets (14-15) on Wednesday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Spectrum Center

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs beat the Hornets 113-89 on Nov. 13. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Rodney Hood has no-trade clause; Would he be willing to use it to stay with Cavaliers?

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS -- With the trade deadline less than two months away and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the midst of a rebuilding season, they may soon look much different than the team that celebrated an improbable 92-91 win against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.

There's a business side. Everyone understands it -- perhaps none better than Rodney Hood, who was shipped out of Utah in February and got caught up in non-basketball things, preventing him from living up to expectations in Cleveland.

For the second straight season, Hood's name could be at the center of trade rumblings.

"I've heard a little bit of what is going on and I'm just invested in what we have going on here," Hood told cleveland.com Tuesday night. "If I get a call then we will handle it then. But until I get a call I'm not going to worry about what's going on outside the circle. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers pull off improbable 92-91 win against Indiana Pacers: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDIANAPOLIS -- Larry Nance Jr. led the undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers to an improbable 92-91 win on Tuesday night, snapping the Indiana Pacers' seven-game winning streak with a tip-in at the buzzer.

The Cavs were playing without three of their top five leading scorers -- Kevin Love, Jordan Clarkson and Tristan Thompson. They were on the road, the first game of a brutal three-in-four-nights stretch against the Eastern Conference's third seed. They trailed for a majority of the fourth quarter -- forced to use two-way player Jaron Blossomgame to fill important minutes.

Everything was working against them.

Yet, they still found a way, showing the kind of character head coach Larry Drew has raved about during an otherwise dismal season filled with losses. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

