Daily News - December 18, 2018

Rodney Hood's internal battle to stay aggressive has continued this season

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On Wednesday night, with 32.5 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing by one -- another game starting to slip through their grasp in the fourth quarter -- head coach Larry Drew could've diagramed the play for anyone.

Jordan Clarkson was sitting on a season-high 28 points. Those late-game pressure moments are supposed to be earmarked for rookie Collin Sexton as part of his development. Matthew Dellavedova had a chance to cap a storybook return to Cleveland with a go-ahead basket.

Instead, Drew went to Rodney Hood.

The Cavs recognize they don't have a predetermined closer. It's about matchups and feel. Hood had the look early, repeatedly attacking the defense on his way to a 13-point first quarter. But had cooled off as the game progressed. That's why choosing him in that moment might have had a deeper meaning, especially given what Drew said nearly two weeks ago. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsPacers Game Preview

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold begin their three-game roadie on Tuesday night when they travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers. Tipoff from Bankers Life Fieldhouse is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Against Indiana, Cleveland will look to get the ball rolling again after dropping their latest contest to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon.

Despite the loss, the Cavs played the Sixers tough, especially off the bench.

The reserves tallied 50 points on Sunday against Philly, which was their fourth consecutive game with 50-plus points (10th overall). Those four straight contests now match a franchise record established from 12/17/1991 to 12/21/1991. This season alone, the Wine & Gold are averaging 43.6 bench points (sixth-best in the NBA). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Coach Larry Drew draws on three words of advice to push forward as Cavaliers rebuild

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

CLEVELAND — Cavaliers coach Larry Drew keeps circling back to three words from Doug Collins, his close friend and one of his NBA peers he admires most.

“Coach ’em up,” Drew said Collins used to say.

That’s what Drew said Collins told him when Drew found himself in the midst of franchise rebuilds in Milwaukee and to an extent in Atlanta. Drew lasted just one season with the Bucks, when now-star Giannis Antetokounmpo was a rookie in 2013-14 and they stumbled to a 15-67 record.

The Hawks made the playoffs in all three of Drew’s seasons starting in 2010-11, but twice lost in the first round and fell to the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2011. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

