Daily News - December 15, 2018

Collin Sexton’s scoring streak ends in Cavaliers' 114-102 loss to Milwaukee: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Collin Sexton has seen enough of the Milwaukee Bucks.

For the second time in five days, Milwaukee smothered Sexton and the rest of the Cavs early in the game and eventually held off a late charge for a 114-102 win.

The loss kept the Cavs from winning two straight home games for the first time this season. It also kept them from building on their stellar performance against the Knicks a few days earlier.

Sexton entered the night as one of the top rookie scorers, hitting the double-figure mark in 18 straight games -- all since becoming the full-time lead guard. That streak ended against the lengthy, athletic Bucks who pestered Sexton into one of the worst nights of his young career, finishing with five points on 2-for-11 shooting. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Larry Nance Jr. benefitting from Kyle Korver's 3-point tutelage

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kyle Korver only spent a little more than a month with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season before getting traded to the Utah Jazz.

That was plenty enough time to make an impact.

It wasn't so much about what he did on the court. Korver's minutes fluctuated and he only hit double figures in scoring four times in 16 games. In terms of advanced stats, the Cavs weren't very good with him on the floor. But as was the case during much of Korver's Cleveland tenure, it was more about the little things.

One of the greatest shooters ever, Korver worked behind the scenes with a few teammates this season. Larry Nance Jr. was one of his pupils. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Matthew Dellavedova dives into broadcast table; energy rubbing off on Cavaliers teammates

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- By now you've seen the video. It's gone viral. Sorry, Fred McLeod.

In the second quarter of Friday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Matthew Dellavedova made the kind of play that has turned him into a fan favorite, the one that makes teammate Kevin Love believe a plucky backup point guard who averages 5.9 points in his career will one day have a statue next to LeBron James outside Quicken Loans.

One that had head coach Larry Drew smiling after the game -- in part because he backpedaled to avoid disaster.

"I feel kinda bad because I moved out of the way," Drew said, referring to Cavaliers television play-by-play man McLeod taking the brunt of the collision. "But I know he was trying to save the ball. That's who he is. That's why he's in this league, because he's still making plays like that. I don't know what the score was at that point, but it's a loose ball. I don't know many guys that would have attempted to save that ball." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

