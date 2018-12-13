Daily News - December 13, 2018
Latest News on the Wine & Gold
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**
Rodney Hood, Matthew Dellavedova help thwart Knicks' comeback effort in 113-106 win: Chris Fedor's instant analysis
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Everything with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season is about a team-first committee approach.
That's how they've been able to survive Kevin Love's absence, losing their most important player four games into the new season. It's how they were able to pull off an improbable 113-106 win against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, just days after Tristan Thompson was lost because of a sprained foot and Cleveland was forced to use a pair of Two-Way players in its primary rotation.
Gone are the days of centering the franchise on one guy -- even if those days were memorable, successful and glorious.
The Cavs don't have that luxury anymore. No one player can fill in the gaps when an injury pops up. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Matthew Dellavedova receives big ovation in first home game back at Quicken Loans Arena
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers fans welcomed Matthew Dellavedova back to Cleveland with open arms on Wednesday night.
In his return to Quicken Loans Arena as a member of the Cavs, Dellavedova checked in for rookie Collin Sexton at the 4:14 mark of the first quarter. Dellavedova, a longtime fan favorite, received a boisterous ovation, as some even rose to their feet and showered him with an ovation usually received for a star.
Moments later, Dellavedova drained a 3-pointer. Then he buried another one, causing the crowd to erupt once again. Delly scored nine points in his first nine minutes.
"I appreciate the love from everyone," Dellavedova said recently. "Definitely makes me feel very welcome." - CLICK HERE to read full story.
Kevin Love on 'folk hero' Matthew Dellavedova: 'LeBron will have a statue and Delly will have smaller one'
Author: Chris Fedor
Publication: Cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Matthew Dellavedova walked into Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday night as the newest member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. After more than two years away in Milwaukee, floundering on the bench and failing to live up to his contract, he was back in the building where his legend started to grow.
Wearing an all-black suit, Dellavedova strolled down the hall and went by the old locker room entrance with a smile on his face. Security guards cheered his return.
"Welcome back Delly," they shouted with excitement.
About an hour later, as Dellavedova met with members of the media, fans plastered themselves up against the windows at a nearby hang-out spot adjacent to the player's tunnel. They snapped photos, captured video and pounded on the glass to get his attention, wanting a close-up with the beloved Cavalier who endeared himself during the franchise's best times. - CLICK HERE to read full story.
More Daily Press Links:
- (12/13) Cleveland Cavaliers, Larry Nance Jr. trying to make best out of losing Tristan Thompson Cleveland.com
- (12/13) Cavaliers’ new ‘Earned’ edition jerseys are cool as ice Cleveland.com
- (12/13) Bench Boost Lifts Wine & Gold Over Knicks Cavs.com
- (12/13) Marla’s 32 shots from beyond the arc on MVP chants, an unnoticed impact and Delly’s ‘dope’ return Akron Beacon Journal
- (12/13) Cavaliers 113, Knicks 106: Balanced Cavs stave off rally as fans show love for ‘MVP’ Matthew Dellavedova Akron Beacon Journal
- (12/13) Cavaliers notebook: Larry Nance Jr. draws lesson from 2015 playoffs as Cavs cope with Tristan Thompson’s injury Akron Beacon Journal
- (12/13) Cavs welcome back Matthew Dellavedova in win | Opinion News-Herald
- (12/13) Larry Nance Jr. looks to step up for short-handed Cavs News-Herald
- (12/13) Cavs make it closer than they have to, but pull out win against Knicks Medina-Gazette
- (12/13) What if Matthew Dellavedova leads Cavaliers to mediocrity? Final Thoughts The Athletic
- (12/13) Crippled and depleted Cavaliers stop Knicks 113-106 Lake County Sentinel
- (12/13) Final Score: Cavaliers escape late Knicks charge, win 113-106 Fear The Sword
- (12/13) Postgame observations from the Cavs' 113-106 win over the Knicks 92.3 The Fan
- (12/13) Nance is ready for increased role with Thompson out 92.3 The Fan
- (12/13) Dribbles: Cavs staying very active in search of trades Amico Hoops
- (12/13) Hood's late basket sends Cavs past Knicks, 113-106 Associated Press
- (12/13) Collin Sexton, Cavaliers Hang On to Beat Kevin Knox, Knicks 113-106 Bleacher Report
- (12/13) Australia's Matthew Dellavedova: ''We're excited to show what we can do on the world stage'' Sporting News
- (12/13) ‘Incredible dunk,’ hot shooting: Kevin Knox proves Fizdale right New York Post
- (12/13) This game shows everything this Knicks season is about New York Post
- (12/13) Knicks rookie Kevin Knox returns to starting lineup, spurs a failed rally in loss to Cavaliers Newsday