Daily News - December 13, 2018

Rodney Hood, Matthew Dellavedova help thwart Knicks' comeback effort in 113-106 win: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Everything with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season is about a team-first committee approach.

That's how they've been able to survive Kevin Love's absence, losing their most important player four games into the new season. It's how they were able to pull off an improbable 113-106 win against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, just days after Tristan Thompson was lost because of a sprained foot and Cleveland was forced to use a pair of Two-Way players in its primary rotation.

Gone are the days of centering the franchise on one guy -- even if those days were memorable, successful and glorious.

The Cavs don't have that luxury anymore. No one player can fill in the gaps when an injury pops up. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Matthew Dellavedova receives big ovation in first home game back at Quicken Loans Arena

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers fans welcomed Matthew Dellavedova back to Cleveland with open arms on Wednesday night.

In his return to Quicken Loans Arena as a member of the Cavs, Dellavedova checked in for rookie Collin Sexton at the 4:14 mark of the first quarter. Dellavedova, a longtime fan favorite, received a boisterous ovation, as some even rose to their feet and showered him with an ovation usually received for a star.

Moments later, Dellavedova drained a 3-pointer. Then he buried another one, causing the crowd to erupt once again. Delly scored nine points in his first nine minutes.

"I appreciate the love from everyone," Dellavedova said recently. "Definitely makes me feel very welcome." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love on 'folk hero' Matthew Dellavedova: 'LeBron will have a statue and Delly will have smaller one'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Matthew Dellavedova walked into Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday night as the newest member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. After more than two years away in Milwaukee, floundering on the bench and failing to live up to his contract, he was back in the building where his legend started to grow.

Wearing an all-black suit, Dellavedova strolled down the hall and went by the old locker room entrance with a smile on his face. Security guards cheered his return.

"Welcome back Delly," they shouted with excitement.

About an hour later, as Dellavedova met with members of the media, fans plastered themselves up against the windows at a nearby hang-out spot adjacent to the player's tunnel. They snapped photos, captured video and pounded on the glass to get his attention, wanting a close-up with the beloved Cavalier who endeared himself during the franchise's best times. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

