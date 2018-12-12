Daily News - December 12, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers can't replace Tristan Thompson, showing how far he's come: Chris Fedor

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There's a question the Cleveland Cavaliers will eventually need to answer as they assess the best path back to respectability.

How valuable is Tristan Thompson?

The Cavs might be able to figure that out in the next month while Thompson is sidelined with a sprained left foot that he suffered in the third quarter of Cleveland's 108-92 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.

You know what they say: you don't know what you've got until it's gone.

It wasn't long ago when Thompson was viewed as an offensive liability. He was a player with an untradeable contract and diminished value in a league focused on offense, spacing and 3-point shooting. Not anymore. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, Game 28 preview and listings

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (6-21) will host the New York Knicks (8-20) on Wednesday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Knicks 110-98 in the 2017-18 regular season finale on April 11, 2018. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsKnicks Game Preview

The Cavaliers tip off a three-game homestand on Wednesday night when they welcome the New York Knicks to town. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

After falling to the Bucks on Monday evening in Milwaukee, the Wine & Gold will look to rebound at home when they host the Knicks.

Despite their recent loss, the Cavaliers once again received an excellent performance from their reserves, scoring 51 points on the road. It marked their 20th time outscoring an opponent's bench and their seventh 50-plus point performance of the season. Cleveland’s reserves are averaging 42.3 bench points this season (tied for seventh-best in the NBA). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

