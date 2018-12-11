Daily News - December 11, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Matthew Dellavedova, teammates say lobs will come as he settles in to backup role with Cleveland Cavaliers

Author: Joe Noga

Publication: Cleveland.com

MILWAUKEE — Expect to see more of Matthew Dellavedova’s signature “high handoff” passes to Cleveland Cavaliers forwards Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr. as the 6-foot-4 Aussie guard settles into his backup role after being acquired by the team late last week.

Dellavedova made his season debut with the Cavs in Monday’s 108-92 loss to Milwaukee and attempted a pair of lobs — one each to Thompson and Nance — that were broken up by Bucks defenders. The miss to Nance was quickly turned into points at the other end on a breakaway dunk by Sterling Brown in the second quarter.

“I was just trying to call the few plays that I know and keep us organized,” Dellavedova said of his first outing in his return to the Cavaliers. “I was just trying to keep talking to the guys and string some stops together in the paint. We probably did a better job of that in the second half.

Dellavedova finished with a season-high 11 points in 15 minutes and dished out four assists, including a pair to Nance in the second half. He drained his first shot of the game, an open 3-pointer with 1:30 left in the first period. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers get Delly back but lose Tristan Thompson in 108-92 loss to Milwaukee Bucks

Author: Joe Noga

Publication: Cleveland.com

MILWAUKEE — Cleveland’s shorthanded rotation could not take advantage Monday of a Milwaukee lineup that was without its biggest star. And the Bucks didn’t freak out just because the Greek Freak was out.

With All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined by a sore neck on the second night of a back-to-back, the Bucks still mustered plenty of offense in a 108-92 win against the cold-shooting Cavaliers at Fiserv Forum.

Cavaliers fans got to see the return of guard Matthew Dellavedova, acquired Friday in a trade with the Bucks that sent George Hill to Milwaukee. But Cleveland lost forward Tristan Thompson, who exited the game midway through the third period and did not return after suffering a left foot injury.

Thompson, seated in front of his locker after the game, said his foot was “a little sore and swollen” after he landed on Malcom Brogdon’s foot and crashed to the floor. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Bucks Go Wire-to-Wire Over Shorthanded Cavs

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Wrap-Up -- Despite being shorthanded many times already this season, the Cavaliers have routinely competed through four quarters. On Monday night in Milwaukee, however, they were never in it.

The Bucks – playing without All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (out with a sore neck) – took a double-digit lead late in the first quarter and proceeded to go wire-to-wire, handing Cleveland the lopsided, 108-92, decision in the franchise’s first visit to the state-of-the-art Fiserv Forum.

After getting off to the sluggish start, the Cavaliers – who never led on Monday – used a quick push early in the second quarter to get as close as six, but by the midway point of the period, the Bucks were up 20 and spent the rest of the evening protecting their cushion.

The Cavaliers featured five players in double-figures – three of those off the bench. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

