Daily News - December 10, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers at Milwaukee Bucks, Game 27 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (6-20) will head to Milwaukee to play the Bucks (17-8) on Monday night.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Fiserv Forum

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs beat the Bucks 124-117 on March 19, 2018.

Cavs minute: This will be the first of four matchups against Milwaukee this season. ...

#CavsBucks Game Preview

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold are on the road tonight as they prepare to battle the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time this season. Tipoff from Fiserv Forum is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

Entering Monday night's game in Milwaukee, the Cavs are coming off an impressive, 116-101, win over the Washington Wizards this past Saturday night. In the victory, Cleveland displayed their balanced scoring attack with six players scoring in double digits (Collin Sexton–29, Tristan Thompson–23, Alec Burks–14, Larry Nance Jr.–13, Jalen Jones–12 and Cedi Osman–12), which was the the 12th time this season they accomplished that feat.

As a whole, the Cavaliers were able to shoot 47-89 (.528) from the field, marking the first time this season the Cavs connected on at least .500 of their attempts in back-to-back games. The Wine & Gold also set a season-high for three-pointers made, shooting 15-31 (.484) from beyond the arc.

Back to Cleveland: The 48 hours after being traded to the Cavaliers - Matthew Dellavedova

Author: Matthew Dellavedova

Publication: Sporting News

Well, it’s been a busy 48 hours. I’ll let you know a little bit about what happens after you get traded in the NBA, but first I’d like to say a big thank you to the Milwaukee Bucks for the opportunity. They’re a great organization full of great people and I wish them and the boys all of the best.

Milwaukee will always be a special place for my wife and I – we got married in our backyard here, made a lot of lifelong friends, I got my first hole in one at Lake Park here; we built a great relationship with Our Next Generation, and to the ONG Kids, the goal is still 1000 books to read for this year, and I'm still going to read my ten books.

Matthew Dellavedova will bring leadership, grit, and a potential trade piece to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Author: Olgun Uluc

Publication: Fox Sports

Matthew Dellavedova teared up when his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers was announced at the team’s latest home game, blasted across the speakers at The Q.

It made sense, too. The Australian point guard had given his heart and soul to the franchise and city, naturally becoming a fan favourite on a team that featured the likes of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

The Cavaliers team Dellavedova is returning to looks completely different to the one he was a part of during its championship campaign. James is gone, the head coach is different, and the team's prospects aren't close to that of a contending team.