Daily News - December 1, 2018

Tristan Thompson doesn't like Collin Sexton-Kyrie Irving comparisons: 'Let Collin write his own book'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson has had enough of the inevitable Collin Sexton-Kyrie Irving comparisons.

"That's too much pressure," Thompson told cleveland.com following the Cavaliers 128-95 loss Friday night in Boston. "That's like Golden State drafting some guard and expecting him to be Steph (Curry). That's like drafting Zion Williamson and expect him to be LeBron James. Come on man. Let LeBron be LeBron. Let Kyrie be Kyrie. Let Collin be Collin. You know what I'm saying? It's a disservice to the kid."

Thompson certainly has a point. It is a little much to expect Sexton to become a five-time All-Star in his first seven years.

Thompson certainly has a point. It is a little much to expect Sexton to become a five-time All-Star in his first seven years.

Isn't it taking away from the greatness of Irving to think that Sexton or any other young point guard should -- or can -- become the next version of him? As long as Sexton proves to be a Cavaliers franchise pillar in this new era, isn't that enough? It was probably also wishful thinking to expect Friday's game to turn out any other way than with Irving getting the best of Sexton and the Cavs.

Kyrie Irving has been Collin Sexton fan for a few years, 'loved' Cavaliers rookie wanting to prove a point

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- Kyrie Irving knows exactly what Collin Sexton is going through. Irving was a rookie once, looked at as a beacon of hope for a shattered Cavaliers franchise, all while trying to find his way against older, more polished and ruthless point guards in the NBA.

What Irving did to Sexton Friday night in Boston happened to him plenty of times. Irving still remembers his first ever game, although some details are a touch foggy.

Playing against Toronto's Jose Calderon, Irving scored just six points on 2-of-12 from the field and 1-of-5 from 3-point range to go with seven assists (Irving said Friday night he had six assists that night). Calderon had 15 points and 11 assists (Irving thought it was 22 and 12).

Still, the point is clear: Irving got his butt kicked plenty in his rookie season.

Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics hand Cavaliers worst loss of season in 128-95 blowout: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- The first-ever matchup between Collin Sexton and one-time Cavalier Kyrie Irving provided the backdrop for Friday night's game inside the TD Garden.

The individual showdown was a lot like the end result: unexpectedly lopsided.

Behind Irving's dominant performance, the struggling Celtics, who entered the night having won just two of their previous six games, cruised to a 128-95 win against the short-handed Cavaliers. It was Cleveland's worst loss of the season.

With a look of determination, Irving went right at Sexton from the start, canning a jumper over him for the first points of the game. He never relented.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Talkin’ about what’s behind the Kyle Korver trade – Terry Pluto

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: The Plain Dealer

ABOUT KYLE KORVER

1. The Cavaliers were hopeful of finding a team willing to trade a first-round pick for Kyle Korver. While the market for the 37-year-old 3-point shooter was active, apparently no team was willing to part with a first-round pick.

2. The Cavs could have waited to deal Korver. But waiting could have created another issue. Korver has been battling foot issues for a few years. He missed two games in the middle of November with the injury. He sat out nine in 2017-18. It’s not major, but he has to be careful.

3. Korver had a 22-point game Monday in the Cavs' loss in Minnesota. He still can shoot. He remains the consummate pro. That's why some of the Cavaliers reportedly were not thrilled with Korver being traded to Utah. He can shoot and he's a class act.

