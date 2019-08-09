Daily News - August 9, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers release preseason schedule, will play two games against new-look Boston Celtics

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will play four exhibition games in preparation for the 2019-20 season.

The schedule, which was released Thursday, features two games at renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, including the opener on Oct. 7.

The Cavaliers begin the exhibition season at home against San Lorenzo de Almagro of Argentina’s Liga Nacional de Básquet. The matchup against the reigning Argentinian championship team will mark the sixth time the Cavs have faced an international opponent in preseason play, with the last time coming in 2014 versus Maccabi Electra Tel Aviv.

The Cavs will also play two games on the road. The first is set for Oct. 11 in Detroit before heading to Boston on Oct. 13 -- the first of two matchups against the revamped Celtics who no longer have former Cavalier Kyrie Irving. It’s the second consecutive preseason with the Cavs and Celtics playing a home-and-home. The final tune-up will be held on Oct. 15 against the Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers announce preseason schedule

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

Cavs announce preseason schedule, which includes visit from Argentinian team

Author: Rick Noland

Publication: Medina Gazette

Assuming they’re healthy, the game will mark the debuts of first-round draft picks Darius Garland, chosen at No. 5, Dylan Windler (No. 26) and Kevin Porter Jr. (No. 30). Veteran college coach John Beilein also will be coaching his first preseason NBA game.

Cavs kick off four-game preseason slate on Oct. 7

Author: Chris Manning

Publication: Fear the Sword

From a novelty standpoint, the most interesting team on the schedule is San Lorenzo de Almagro, the reigning champions of Argentina’s Liga Nacional de Básquet. The team previously faced the Raptors in a preseason in 2016, with Toronto winning 122-105. San Lorenzo’s current roster is a mix of Argentinians and Americans, including Saginaw, Michigan native Dar Tucker. Tucker led the team in scoring last season.

Cleveland has played against international teams in preseason action before. It previously played Maccabi Elite Tel Aviv in 2006, Athens Olympiacos in 2009, CSKA Moscow in 2010, Montepaschi Siena in 2012 and Maccabi Electra Tel Aviv in 2014. The Cavs’ only loss in those contests was a 100-97 loss to a CSKA Moscow team that featured future Cav (and NBA champion) Sasha Kaun, Boban Marjanovic and former Cavs first-round pick Trajan Langdon. Cleveland’s starting lineup for that game was Daniel Gibson, Ramon Sessions, Jamario Moon, Ryan Hollins and J.J. Hickson. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers to tip off four-game preseason on Oct. 7

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

