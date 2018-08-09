Daily News - August 9, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers absent from NBA's Opening Week, Christmas Day national TV schedule

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

LeBron James is gone. So is the NBA's interest in the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The league released part of its regular season schedule on Wednesday afternoon, unveiling the national television lineup for Opening Week, Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day -- the NBA's three marquee slates.

The Cavs, who appeared on national TV a whopping 39 times during the 2017-18 regular season, are notably absent.

Normally a day reserved for the league's best teams or brightest stars, the Cavs will not be playing on Christmas for the first time in four years, a timeline that coincided with James' return to Cleveland in the summer of 2014. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Trade grades: Who wins the Sam Dekker deal?

Author: Kevin Pelton

Publication: ESPN.com

The deal:

Cavaliers get: Forward Sam Dekker, draft rights to Renaldas Seibutis and cash considerations.

Clippers get: Draft rights to Vladimir Veremeenko.

Get more trade grades for every deal here.

Cleveland Cavaliers: B

As I noted when discussing Kevin Love's altered role this season, the Cavaliers' roster was conspicuously lacking in combo forwards after the departures of LeBron James and Jeff Green via free agency. Enter Dekker, who can defend both forward spots but has generally been more effective as a 4 during his NBA career because of his limited outside shooting. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James will return to Cleveland as member of Lakers on Nov. 21

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

LeBron James won't have to wait too long for his return to Quicken Loans Arena.

James will come to Cleveland for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 21, cleveland.com has confirmed.

The Cavs and Lakers will have one more meeting during the regular season, one that typically coincides with a lengthy West Coast road trip.

The NBA released pieces of its regular season schedule on Wednesday afternoon, unveiling the national television games for Opening Week, Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Cavaliers are not included on any of those marquee dates.

The league is expected to release the remainder of the national TV schedule later this week. The James-led Cavaliers appeared on national TV a whopping 39 times during the 2017-18 regular season. That number is expected to dip significantly with James now in Los Angeles. - CLICK HERE to read full story.