Daily News - August 8, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers officially acquire Sam Dekker from Clippers

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially acquired forward Sam Dekker in a multi-player deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Dekker, 24, becomes the latest addition during an active off-season following LeBron James' departure in free agency.

Along with Dekker, the Cavaliers receive the draft rights to Renaldas Seibutis and cash considerations from the Clippers. Cleveland will send the draft rights to Vladimir Veremeenko, a 34-year-old power forward who has never played in the NBA.

According to reports, the Cavs are able to fit Dekker's $2.7 million salary using a trade exception from the Kyrie Irving trade while allowing Los Angeles to clear a roster spot. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers officially complete Sam Dekker trade

Author: Chris Manning

Publication: Fear The Sword

As first reported two days ago, the Cavaliers have officially completed their trade for forward Sam Dekker in a deal with the Clippers. The team announced the move in a press release:

Dekker, 24, has been in the league for three years after playing for three years at Wisconsin. He was picked No. 18 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Rockets, but only played a handful of games due to a back injury and surgery. He averaged 6.5 points per game in his second year with the Rockets before being traded the Clippers prior to last season. In 73 games last year, Dekker averaged 4.2 points per game.

In the deal, Cleveland is also sending Los Angeles the draft rights to Vladimir Veremeenko, a 34-year-old Belarusian who will likely never play in the NBA. In return, the Cavs are also receiving the rights to Renaldas Seibutis, a 33-year-old Lithuanian who will likely never play in the NBA, and cash considerations. Cleveland is also using the trade exception it created in last summer’s Kyrie Irving trade to absorb Dekker’s $2.76 million salary for the 2017-18 season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dekker a gamble worth taking for Cavs

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

As expected, Sam Dekker is now a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, as the team made a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers official Tuesday.

Dekker has been a disappointment as a pro so far. He is 6-foot-9 and sort of caught in that world of “what type of forward is this guy anyway?” After showing some promise in his second season with the Houston Rockets, Dekker seemed to take a step back last year with the Clippers.

He averaged 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in 73 appearances. Mostly, he has a reputation for not being entirely focused on the game.

Perhaps it came too easily to him at an early age. - CLICK HERE to read full story.