Daily News - August 7, 2019

Mills, Dellavedova, Baynes in Australia squad for World Cup

Author: Associated Press

Publication: USA Today

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — NBA players Patty Mills, Aron Baynes, Matthew Dellavedova and Joe Ingles have been included in Australia's 12-man squad for the FIBA World Cup next month in China.

Three players were picked in the squad announced Wednesday to make their international debuts, including Jonah Bolden of the Philadelphia 76ers and Xavier Cooks, who played in Germany for Oliver Wurzburg before playing in the NBA Summer League with the Phoenix Suns. Jock Landale, who plays for Lithuanian club Zalgiris Kaunas and the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Summer League, also will make his debut for the Boomers.

Andrew Bogut and Chris Goulding are returning to the national squad after playing with Mills, Baynes, Dellavedova and Ingles at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where Australia lost by one point to Spain in the bronze medal game.

Goulding is one of four players from Australia's National Basketball League selected in the team, joining Cameron Gliddon, Nicholas Kay and Nathan Sobey. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs CEO says Dan Gilbert is making progress, 'focused on the right thing' in recovery from stroke

Author: Kevin Kleps

Publication: Crain’s Cleveland

Quicken Loans did $34 billion in mortgage originations in the second quarter — the best tally in the company's 34-year history.

In a video message to the company's employees — a snippet of which was obtained by The Detroit News last week — Gilbert told the workers, "Keep doing what you're doing, because whatever you're doing is going great — going much better since I left a few weeks back, I noticed."

The video provided the first glimpse of the Quicken Loans founder and Cavs majority owner since he suffered a stroke at a Detroit-area hospital on May 26. The 57-year-old billionaire was discharged from Beaumont Hospital in June and has been at a Chicago rehabilitation center for about six weeks.

Detroit News editorial page editor Nolan Finley, who was sent the video, wrote that Gilbert's "face shows no signs of a stroke. His speech is clear, and his voice is strong and steady. He looks somewhat thinner than before the stroke, but not weak or wan." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers sign G-League guards Randolph and Newman

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

The Cavaliers have signed free agent guards Levi Randolph and Malik Newman to standard contracts.

Both players spent last season with the Canton Charge of the G League.

Randolph, 26, is 6-foot-6 and attended training camp with the Cavs last fall. He has also spent time playing professionally in France.

He averaged 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 50 games with the Charge last season. Signing a deal with the Cavs means Randolph will likely be in line for a $50,ooo bonus should he return to the Charge. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers Continue To Grow eSports Brand With New Training Facility

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes

Recently, Cavs Legion Gaming Club (GC), the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers, unveiled plans for an eSports center in Cleveland’s Battery Park neighborhood. The center, which is set to open this fall, will serve as the practice facility for Cavs Legion GC and will be open to the public for organized gaming competitions, tournaments and events.

"We’re thrilled to introduce this state-of-the-art facility designed to provide eSports enthusiasts from Cleveland, Northeast Ohio and beyond a place to come together to compete, create and celebrate the world of competitive gaming,” said Nic Barlage, Cavaliers president of business operations. “Not only will this training center give our Cavs Legion team a first-class venue to practice and sharpen their skills for the NBA 2K League, but it will also provide our region’s next generation of star gamers best-in-class tools to fuel their passion for eSports.”

The facility itself will feature 40 gaming stations, an analysts’ desk, sound-proof streaming pods and a confessional-booth style content studio. The Cavaliers organization will begin to ramp up production in the fall starting with tournaments, watch parties, birthday parties, corporate outings and eventually will open to the general public in 2020. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

