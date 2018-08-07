Daily News - August 7, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Exclusive: Sexton gives back, talks role with Cavs

Author: Ben Stinar

Publication: Amico Hoops

On July 31, Collin Sexton spent nearly four hours giving back to his community. The event in which he partnered with rapper Lil Yachty took place near his hometown in Mableton, Ga.

Sexton, a first-round pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Lil Yachty, currently one of the music industry’s most popular rappers, came down to earth for a bit. As fans stood in line donating backpacks and school supplies (the requirement to get an autograph and a picture), it started severely raining. Instead of canceling the event they decided to move it into a random gymnastics center.

With little kids running across the mats, multiple people lined up to get pictures and autographs. The vibe was surprisingly calm: A world-famous rapper and the eighth overall pick in June’s NBA draft were just hanging out in a kid’s gymnastic center.

This was not an event simply for show. Sexton and Lil Yachty seriously devoted their time for the cause. The event was scheduled to last three hours, and the fans were not forced to leave once they got their picture and autograph. In fact, they could hang around as long as they pleased. Not only were the fans in attendance thrilled, but an entire school bus was filled with backpacks and school supplies for kids who desperately need them. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers Enamored With Preston’s Potential

Author: Spencer Davies

Publication: Basketball Insiders

Not even a year ago, Billy Preston was primed and ready to take the world of college basketball by storm.

A McDonald’s All-American standout and five-star recruit out of the famed Oak Hill Academy, the freshman phenom dubbed by some as “Baby Bron” had his sights set high with the Kansas Jayhawks.

Almost instantly, Preston drew people’s attention with his sheer size and length. In each of the team’s first three exhibition games of the season, he scored in double figures and pulled down at least three rebounds. But he really turned heads with one play against Pittsburgh State.

Four minutes into the game, the Jayhawks were up by 10 and forced a turnover on the defensive end. Seeing the miscue happen in action, Preston got a head start on a fast break opportunity and received a pass from Devonte Graham on the right side of the forecourt. - CLICK HERE to read full story.