Daily News - August 6, 2018

Cavaliers waive Okaro White

Author: Carter Rodriguez

Publication: Fear The Sword

The Cavaliers waived forward Okaro White on Sunday to avoid paying a portion of his $1.5 million salary for next season.

Cleveland is also acquiring Los Angeles Clippers forward Sam Dekker, two sources told cleveland.com. Dekker is being acquired with the Cavs' $5.8 million trade exception created in the Kyrie Irving trade with Boston last summer.

The deal also includes the exchange of draft rights to European players on both sides and won't be completed for a couple of days, a source said.

Dekker, 24, will earn $2.76 million this season and will be a restricted free agent next summer. He played in 73 games for the Clippers last season, averaging 4.2 points in about 12 minutes per game. He spent the previous two seasons with Houston. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers set to trade for Clippers’ Sam Dekker

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

The Cavaliers were finalizing details of a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday that would bring Sam Dekker to Cleveland, a league source confirmed.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the deal.

This will be the second time Dekker, 24, has been traded. The 18th overall pick of the Houston Rockets in 2015, Dekker was dealt to the Clippers on June 28, 2017. The Clippers picked up his team option in October that is slated to pay him $2.76 million in 2018-19.

According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, the Cavs have the $5.8 million trade exception left over from the Kyrie Irving deal that expires on Aug. 22 with which to add players. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

