Daily News - August 4, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers agree to one-year deal with Sindarius Thornwell

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with free agent shooting guard Sindarius Thornwell, league sources tell cleveland.com.

Thornwell, 24, will sign a one-year deal and compete for one of the final roster spots at training camp.

Technically, the Cavaliers have two open spots and a two-way contract available, but their salary cap situation makes it unlikely they carry the maximum 15 players into the 2019-20 season. So, Thornwell will try to lock down the 14th spot despite a glut of guards already on the roster.

Over the past few weeks, the Cavs have been handing out training camp invites, agreeing to Exhibit 10 deals with shooting guard J.P. Macura and center Marques Bolden. They are expected to bring 20 players to camp in late September. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Gamecocks great Sindarius Thornwell signs with new NBA team

Author: Andrew Ramspacher

Publication: Charlotte Observer

Sindarius Thornwell has found a new NBA team.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday night that the former South Carolina star has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thornwell, a second round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, averaged 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds a game the last two seasons for the Los Angeles Clippers. The guard was released by LA on July 6 in the aftermath of the franchise’s blockbuster moves to land Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Thornwell told The State in mid-July that six to seven NBA teams were interested in signing him. At last week’s SC Pro-Am, Thornwell felt confident he wouldn’t be a free agent much longer. - CLICK HERE to read full story.