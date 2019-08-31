Daily News - August 31, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers agree to Exhibit 10 deal with Daniel Hamilton, will compete for roster spot at training camp, sources say

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a one-year contract with swingman Daniel Hamilton, league sources tell cleveland.com.

According to sources, Hamilton, 24, will get an Exhibit 10 deal from the Cavs, becoming the 19th player invited to training camp at the end of September. He will compete with recent signees Sindarius Thornwell, Jarell Martin, Marques Bolden and J.P. Macura for one of the final roster spots.

Hamilton is expected to officially sign in the next few days when he arrives in Cleveland.

The Cavs are planning to carry 14 players, one below the maximum number allowed, to start the 2019-20 season, sources say. The 14th spot is currently open. Cleveland also has its second two-way contract available. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs’ offcourt advantage: Business side continues to punch above its weight

Author: Kevin Kleps

Publication: Crain's Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Len Komoroski points out, have ranked in the top half of the NBA in revenue every year since 2003-04.

“And that includes a stretch with four years of the fewest wins in the NBA,” said Komoroski, the CEO of the Cavs and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavs were a combined 97-215 in the four seasons after LeBron James left for the Miami Heat.

Last season — the first after James bolted again, this time for the Los Angeles Lakers — the Cavs’ 19-63 record matched the team’s mark in 2010-11.

Those, Cavs, though, won the Kyrie Irving lottery, and another unlikely lottery victory, in 2014, helped pave the way for a trade for Kevin Love and James’ triumphant return. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Canada vs. Australia: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2019 FIBA World Cup

Author: Jake Rill

Publication: Bleacher Report

The Australia men's national basketball team may have lost to Canada in an exhibition contest ahead of the FIBA World Cup, but it also accomplished a huge feat—the Boomers ended Team USA's 78-game winning streak with a 98-94 victory last Saturday.

Now, Australia will look to use that as momentum as it begins FIBA World Cup play against Canada on Sunday morning. Australia and Canada are in Group H, which also includes Lithuania and Senegal, of the 32-team tournament taking place in China.

Neither Australia nor Canada has ever placed in the top three at the FIBA World Cup, which is being held for the 18th time since the inaugural event in 1950.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the opening game between Australia and Canada. - CLICK HERE to read full story.