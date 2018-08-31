Daily News - August 31, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers will see 'best version' of Tyronn Lue this season, says former GM David Griffin

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With his health in order -- thanks to some improvements to his lifestyle, eating habits and an important leave of absence at the end of last year's regular season -- plus a new emphasis on player development, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be getting a "revitalized version" of head coach Tyronn Lue, according to former GM David Griffin.

"Seeing him be on the court again in sweats, on the floor and working with guards and we have been able to see that now in terms of the Instagram and all those things, T-Lue is going to be the best version of himself he's ever been," Griffin said during the Wine and Gold Talk podcast. "When you have that in the form of a guy who is that good out of timeouts yeah I think you can be a six, seven or eight seed and a really difficult out (in the playoffs). If you're a six it's not a given that three beats you."

Since taking over as head coach in 2016, Lue has compiled a sterling 128-77 record in the regular season, good for the third-best winning percentage in franchise history. He was also at the center of Cleveland's historic come-from-behind series win in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The five Cavaliers least likely to be traded this season

Author: David Zavac

Publication: The Athletic

We’re inching closer to basketball season. The Cavs find themselves in a strange situation in which they’ll bring back a very similar team but play completely different basketball. My preferred starting lineup from last season — George Hill, J.R. Smith (or even Kyle Korver), LeBron James, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson (or even Larry Nance Jr.) — would be missing just one player out of a possible seven options. And the guy making that call, Tyronn Lue, is still calling the shots. Of course, and it feels almost tedious to acknowledge, losing James makes all that continuity a lot less valuable. Hopefully a winning culture persists, but everyone will be forced to take on new roles.

And there’s no guarantee that sort of continuity will continue. The Cavs are stacked with veteran players, with some interesting youth mixed in. It might not be a recipe for winning, and if it’s not, the team could turn into sellers. It’s also possible the team could look to move on from players even before the season starts, but most teams around the league have bought into what they’ve built and are focused on rounding out the roster. Soon I’ll look at the five players who I think are most likely to be moved during the season, but today let’s look at who I think is likely to stick around — and why. - CLICK HERE to read full story.