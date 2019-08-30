Daily News - August 30, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Guide to the basketball World Cup

Author: Murray Wenzel

Publication: ESPN.com

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE BASKETBALL WORLD CUP:

When: August 31-Sep 15

Where: 92 games will be played in eight different Chinese cities - Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Wuhan, Dongguan, Foshan, Nanjing and Guangzhou.

Australia's campaign begins in the southern city of Dongguan, just north of Hong Kong, on Sunday.

If all goes to plan they will move north to Nanjing, Shanghai and finally Beijing for the medal rounds.

Who: 32 teams have qualified. Australia plays Canada (September 1), Senegal (September 3) and Lithuania (September 5), with only the top two capable of winning the title. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Boomers face treacherous path to first World Cup medal

Author: Roy Ward

Publication: Sydney Morning Herald

The Australian Boomers have their chance to make history at the FIBA World Cup in China – the question is whether they are up to the challenge of making it.

The Boomers begin their campaign for their first medal against Canada on Sunday in what is roundly being called a group of death.

They will need two wins from their three group games with the remaining games against Senegal and Lithuania.

The Boomers' lead-up has been filled with inconsistency but that was to be expected when the likes of Matthew Dellavedova and Patty Mills hadn't played serious games for several months, while key players such as Jock Landale, Nick Kay and Mitch Creek are in their first major tournament.

At their best, the Boomers have looked a medal contender earning their first win over the United States at Marvel Stadium last Saturday. - CLICK HERE to read full story.