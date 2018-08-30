Daily News - August 30, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

How Good is Cedi Osman? While We’re Waiting

Author: Scott Sargent

Publication: Waiting For Next Year

Roughly an hour before tipoff as the Cavs were set to take on the Toronto Raptors in the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs, I was chatting with Randy Mims and a few Cavs employees about alternative playoff rules. There are certain windows before and after games where there’s a lull in the reporting action and superfluous conversations can run rampant. In this specific case, think #HoopIdea, but even more outlandish than some of the ideals that hashtag has derived.

We attempted to pretend that every team in the playoffs had the opportunity to add one player from non-playoff teams to their roster for their impending playoff run, selected in reverse order based on standings. We started tossing out names of players who would be considered, knowing how absurd this entire exercise was. Randy tossed out Andre Drummond’s name to which Kristaps Porzingas was mentioned. A debate ensued as to who was the better player—Randy was all about Drummond; the rest of us were on board with a (healthy) Porzignas. In search of support, Mims attempted to poll the locker room.

His first choice? Cedi Osman. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The (Unofficial) All-Time-All-Cavalier Teams

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

I don’t know; maybe it’s the heat. But if you’re like me, during these dog days of the NBA summer, your mind starts to wander. And before long, you start thinking: Know what I’d like to see? A Cavaliers starting five that includes Jamario Moon, Damon Jones and Timofey Mozgov.

Well guess what? Today’s your lucky day! Because over the weekend at Cavs.com’s laboratories we got together for hours and hours of data-crunching and analytics and stuff and came up with some All-Time Cavalier teams that include that aforementioned trio in a certain starting lineup.

Anyone can compile a list of all-time teams based solely on by-the-numbers basketball performance, but it takes some real homework to put together the Wine & Gold squads we’ve selected. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Allie Clifton leaving Cavs sideline reporter role with Fox Sports Ohio

Author: Chris Manning

Publication: Fear The Sword

The Cavs’ broadcast team will look a bit different next season.

According to a report from Crain’s Cleveland’s Kevin Kleps, Allie Clifton is leaving her role as Cavs sideline reporter for Fox Sports Ohio for an unknown role in Los Angeles:

"You've seen guys step out of their comfort zone and really walk that walk of who they're becoming as men."

“We can confirm Allie Clifton is no longer with FOX Sports Ohio as the Cavaliers sideline reporter. While we are sad to see her go, we appreciate her contributions to our Cavs broadcasts and wish her the best in her future endeavors,” FSO said in a statement provided to Fear the Sword.

It’s easy to connect the dots with Clifton’s move even if it isn’t known where exactly she’s headed. Clifton had a good relationship with LeBron James over the last four years and James now plays for the Lakers. Clifton could be joining the Lakers’ broadcast crew as someone familiar with LeBron or she could be moving to a role with James’ company Uninterrupted — which is the parent company of the Road Trippin’ podcast Clifton co-hosts with Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: