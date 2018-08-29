Daily News - August 29, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Fear the Roundtable: Cavs starting lineups, Larry Nance Jr.’s next contract and best offseason moves

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Fear The Sword

Below, five Fear the Sword staffers answer questions about the Cavs. If there’s a question you’d like to see the staff answer, drop it to christopherwmanning@gmail.com.

We are over a month removed from LeBron deciding to sign with the Lakers, so how have your thoughts on his decision changed since then? Chris Manning (@cwmwrites): I am more interested in the post-LeBron Cavs than I was. LeBron’s decision seemed like the one he was always going to make and how the team coped was always going to be one of the more interesting decisions in the process. What they’ve done since — signing David Nwaba, re-signing Kevin Love, taking a flier on Sam Dekker, etc. — is more solid than I would have thought. And now we get to see if the Cavs can be competent without LeBron.

Carter Rodriguez (@Carter_Shade): They haven't, really. As Decision 3.0 neared, it became clearer and clearer that this was a preordained move based on a lot of stuff that didn't have much to do with basketball. As the Lakers have surrounded LeBron with a hilarious cast of fellow free agents with seemingly zero pressure to add talent this year, those theories have been confirmed.

Clarkson Posts 22 in Philippines' Win over Japan

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

Even though he won't return back to the States with a medal, Cavs guard Jordan Clarkson can still feel accomplished after helping the Philippines earn their first win of the 2018 Asian Games with a, 113-80, victory over Japan on Monday in the first round of the consolation bracket.

While the game's first quarter was tightly contested, the Philippines were able to blow the doors wide open with an 18-0 run midway through the game, giving the team a nice cushion for the remainder of the contest. In the fourth, Clarkson's squad led by as much as 25, thus sealing the deal for Gilas Pilipinas.

Filipino head coach Yeng Guiao was happy with the win, but knows there is still work to be done before the team leaves Jakarta.

Filipino head coach Yeng Guiao was happy with the win, but knows there is still work to be done before the team leaves Jakarta.

"We're trying to finish on a winning note," Guiao said. "I think that's a good going-away present for Jordan before he goes back to the States for [training] camp. We want to feel good about this whole thing."

Kevin Love's Banana Republic collection, "BR/K.LOVE-18" coming out this September

Author: Ben Fontana

Publication: 92.3 The Fan

The new face of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kevin Love, has been busy this off-season, designing the "BR/K.LOVE-18" line, which will be made available at Banana Republic beginning on Sept. 18.

"Walking into arenas have really become our runways." Love said regarding the collection.

"You've seen guys step out of their comfort zone and really walk that walk of who they're becoming as men."

The 5-time All-Star signed a deal with Banana Republic in 2016, and has been promoting the company's clothes ever since. Now, he's got time to shine on his own.

There's a teaser right here as well!

