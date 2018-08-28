Daily News - August 28, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavs will have their habits and professionalism tested this season

Author: David Zavac

Publication: The Athletic

This is, admittedly, a weird sort of column to have to write. NBA athletes make, by any measure, a very healthy living — one justified by the amount of revenue the league brings in each season, but a healthy living all the same. It shouldn’t be too much to ask players to show up on a nightly basis, work defensively, and put together a full season of effort.

And yet, the Cavaliers find themselves in a strange spot. They’ll have a team with several young guys who will be learning how to play in the NBA and get lots of minutes. Collin Sexton has never played 82 games of NBA basketball. Cedi Osman knows the grind of the travel and schedule, but he has never logged serious minutes. They’ll likely have high ceiling gambles like Billy Preston shuffling back and forth between Canton and Cleveland.

But the Cavs are far from your average team that finds itself at the beginning of a rebuild, one built to tank. It’s not clear that they’ll be good, of course, but they do have players with a championship pedigree. Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, J.R. Smith, Kyle Korver, Channing Frye and George Hill are all real NBA veterans, all of whom have played deep into the NBA playoffs. These guys know how to prepare for a season, how to keep their bodies fresh, and the right way to go about life in the NBA. They’re coached by Tyronn Lue, who has coached a team that has won an NBA championship. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers keep their hold on one title: highest-paid athlete in Cleveland

Author: Scott Suttell

Publication: Crain’s Cleveland

LeBron James' departure for Los Angeles not only makes Kevin Love the focal point of the Cleveland Cavaliers' offense, but it puts him at the top of this year's Crain's list of Cleveland's 50 highest-paid athletes.

James had topped the list since his return to the Cavaliers for the 2014-15 season, which started a run of four NBA Finals appearances for the team. On the 2017 list, James was No. 1 with a base salary of nearly $33.3 million, followed by Love, at $22.6 million. (The list is ranked by the base salary for the player's current or most recent season.)

But now it's Love as the only $20 million athlete in town, with a base salary of $24.1 million as he starts a new long-term deal as the face of the franchise. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Clarkson Notches 25 in Quarterfinals Loss to South Korea

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Cavs.com

For the second straight game, Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson excelled with the Philippines men's national team, scoring 25 points against South Korea in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. However, it was the second straight loss the Philippines suffered in heart-breaking fashion - falling to SK, 92-82, despite leading midway through the fourth quarter.

The Philippines lead by eight in the final frame but South Korea worked their way back into the contest with a hot-hand from the three-point line, which helped them go on a 13-4 run in the final minutes of the contest. The late game push by South Korea earned them a spot in the semifinals on Thursday against Iran.”

"I take responsibility for [the loss]," Philippines head coach Yeng Guiao said following his team's loss. "We were in the game until the last 5-6 minutes. We were just not comfortable with the zone [defense]." - CLICK HERE to read full story.