Daily News - August 27, 2018

Kyle Korver and Dana Altman inducted into Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame

Author: Phil Bergman

Publication: Omaha Sports Insider

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Kyle Korever and Dana Altman were inducted into the Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend.

The former Blue Jays player and coach have both starred in their respective roles on the basketball court, Korver as a 15-year NBA professional and Altman as one of the premier coaches in college basketball.

"It's great to be back in Omaha," Korver said. "When I came to Creighton that was all that I knew."

"It's really a special place," Altman said. "16 years that was my life." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Spurs' Son still up for army reprieve; No medal for Clarkson

Author: John Pye/Associated Press

Publication: Yahoo Sports

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is still on target for an Asian Games gold medal that will earn a reprieve from military service.

Son's South Korea rallied to beat Uzbekistan 4-3 with a penalty late in extra time on Monday to advance to the semifinals.

The soccer title would come with a huge bonus: South Korea's government gives exemptions from compulsory national service to those who win an Asian Games gold or any Olympic medal.

A loss in the next two games will likely mean a serious disruption to his Premier League career in the next few years. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Gauging The Value Of Rodney Hood For The Cleveland Cavaliers

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes

After LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers again, this time for the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland responded with a productive offseason. The Cavaliers signed All-Star forward Kevin Love to a near-max contract extension. The team drafted Alabama guard Collin Sexton as the team's point guard of the future. They also brought in outside talent like David Nwaba, Sam Dekker, Channing Frye and Isaiah Taylor. The only remaining question for Cleveland: what exactly is going on with Rodney Hood?

Honestly, that is a pretty good question. Hood, who was considered by many the biggest acquisition of Cleveland's trade deadline moves, has been a disappointment with the Cavaliers. For every scoring outburst, Hood would respond with several tepid performances during the regular season. Things only got worse for Hood in the playoffs, where he found himself glued to the Cavaliers' bench. Other than one surprise game during the 2018 NBA Finals, Hood looked like a shell of himself compared to his time with the Utah Jazz.

With Hood's disappearing act in Cleveland, he looked more like a magician instead of a basketball star. This has also hurt his opportunities during free agency this summer, where he has drawn next to no interest. Cleveland has only extended him a qualifying offer of $3.4 million, which simply makes him a restricted free agent. With the market virtually dried up, Hood will likely be back in Cleveland this fall and enter unrestricted free agency next summer. - CLICK HERE to read full story.