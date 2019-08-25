Daily News - August 25, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Region needs greater focus on startup businesses, panelists say

Author: Jay Miller

Publication: Crain's Cleveland

In many ways, the business startup culture in Northeast Ohio is still in its infancy, despite a number of successes in recent years. It's getting better, but needs to grow even more.

That was the takeaway from the session "Anatomy of a Great Startup," presented Wednesday, Aug. 21, and sponsored by the North Coast Angel Fund (NCAF), a Cleveland investment group that invests in technology startups and works to improve the state of early stage funding in Ohio.

The program was for both members of NCAF, who have invested in businesses together, and potential members, outlining how and why to invest in startups in Northeast Ohio and to better acquaint the local investment community on the road startups take to success.

In the first panel discussion, moderator Adam Kaufman, founder of the Up2 Foundation and its podcast, asked entrepreneurs Charlie Lougheed and Marty Tarr how startup entrepreneurs view the local investment scene.

"We need investors who are advocate investors, who encourage entrepreneurship," Lougheed said. "There isn't enough (local investment in startups). We need more. We need to be able to do this." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Who Are the NBA's Best Non-Scorers?

Author: Bleacher Report

Publication: Andy Bailey

NBA fans dig scoring. There's no way around that. It's a big part of why the game's brightest stars are often high-volume scorers. But there's a lot that leads to a bucket, and plenty of the league's best players aren't focused on their scoring averages.

Rebounding, defense, passing or a combination of each is what makes some players great, regardless of how many times they put the ball in the hole.

To determine who some of the league's best non-scorers are, we'll look at every player with at least 3,000 minutes and fewer than 10 field-goal attempts per 75 possessions over the last three seasons.

But instead of merely posting the list, let's do this by position. Essentially, we'll have the NBA's All-Non-Scorer team here, complete with a point guard, shooting guard, small forward, power forward, center and honorable mentions for each spot. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Venezuela shocked Turkey

Author: Staff

Publication: Eurohoops.net

Turkey decided to rest Scottie Wilbekin and Ersan Ilyasova, Cedi Osman scored 33 points, but it was not enough.

Venezuela got the 71-68 win over Turkey in a prep game at Suzhou. Semih Erden added 18 points, and Melih Mahmutoglou added nine for the losing side.

Without Wilbekin and Ilyasova, Turkey had severe issues on its game, trailing by seven at halftime (39-32) against a feisty but generally unimpressive opponent. - CLICK HERE to read full story.