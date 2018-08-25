Daily News - August 25, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Trae Young, Kevin Love and the future of mental health in the NBA

Author: Jackie MacMullan

Publication: ESPN.com

TRAE YOUNG WAS already accustomed to having all eyes pinned on him, so it wasn't startling that nearly every fan in the Utah Jazz Summer League gymnasium intently followed the flight of the ball as he lofted his first official shot as a member of the Atlanta Hawks and ... missed everything.

Air ball.

The reaction was predictable: a cacophony of sympathetic groans blended with derisive "I told you so" cackles. Twitter was soon aflutter with hot takes on the Hawks rookie, whom the team had traded for (thereby passing on the highly rated Luka Doncic) on draft night. As Young missed shot after shot after shot against the Memphis Grizzlies' summer league squad (10 in all, before his first basket), his obituary was gleefully penned by the haters and the doubters who had become so bothered by Trae Young that it garnered him a dubious nickname: the Darth Vader of college basketball. - CLICK HERE to read full story.