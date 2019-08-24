Daily News - August 24, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Sinclair’s purchase of Fox Sports Ohio and SportsTime Ohio is a done deal

Author: Joey Morona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sinclair completed its purchase of 21 Fox-branded regional sports networks, or RSNs, that include Fox Sports Ohio and SportsTime Ohio from Disney, the companies announced Friday.

The $10.6 billion deal gives Sinclair, the largest owner of local television stations in the country, the exclusive local rights to 42 pro sports teams across the U.S., including the Cavaliers and Indians.

“We are very excited about the transformational aspects the RSN acquisition will have on Sinclair and are eager to bring those opportunities to life," Sinclair President and CEO Chris Ripley said in a press release.

While Sinclair is known for requiring its stations to air its pro-Trump, conservative editorials, the sports networks will be run by Diamond Sports Group, a new, indirect wholly-owned subsidiary headed up by Weather Channel owner and former talk-show host Byron Allen.

It isn’t yet known what changes the new owners have in store, but a rebrand seems inevitable. The networks haven’t been owned by Fox since Disney acquired them in March when it purchased 21st Century Fox’s movie and television production divisions. Disney, which already owns ESPN, was required by the Justice Department to divest the assets in order to let the bigger deal go through. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tom Nissalke dead at 87

Author: Associated Press

Publication: WKYC

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tom Nissalke, who won coach of the year honors in the NBA and ABA, has died. He was 87.

Nissalke passed away at his home in Salt Lake City on Thursday after facing a "series of health-related problems" in recent years, according to the Deseret News .

He was the first coach of the Utah Jazz after the franchise relocated from New Orleans in 1979. Nissalke was also an NBA head coach in Seattle, Houston and Cleveland.

Nissalke spent two season as the head coach of the Cavaliers from 1982-84, compiling a record of 51-113. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Australia stuns Team USA, snaps 78-game streak

Author: Associated Press

Publication: ESPN.com

MELBOURNE, Australia -- The World Cup is a week away, and the United States is no lock for gold.

Australia delivered that message to the world Saturday.

For the first time in nearly 13 years, a U.S. roster of NBA players played an international game -- and lost. Patty Mills scored 30 points, and Australia rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half to stun the Americans 98-94 and snap a 78-game U.S. winning streak that started with the bronze-medal game at the 2006 world championships. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

