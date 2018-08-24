Daily News - August 24, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Are We Sure … That the Cavs Will Bottom Out?

Author: Danny Chau

Publication: The Ringer

Apologies to Cleveland, but for at least one more time, LeBron James—or at least his outsized, lingering presence—will be the most critical factor in the Cavaliers’ upcoming season. Perhaps there will be a moment of clarity when his ghost vanishes for good. Perhaps it’ll happen on a transition play off a missed shot: As the ball zooms into the frontcourt, Kevin Love will nestle himself in the right wing, his favorite zone behind the arc, expecting a trailer pass that never comes. Or maybe when Cedi Osman barrels into the lane but doesn’t draw defenders with him in the same way LeBron used to. There will be plenty of possessions that are just off, plenty of reminders of what no longer exists.

Professional athletes are monastically devoted to their routines, and it’s hard to imagine patterns as consistently reinforced as knowing where you’re supposed to be when LeBron’s on the floor. Throughout the course of James’s career he’s been the ultimate reducer, someone who takes on a lion’s share of on-court responsibilities, which in turn allows a team to compartmentalize the rest of the roster according to specific utilities. “When you play with LeBron, he does so much. Whether he likes it or not, it’s just him. Everyone else fits into a role,” Channing Frye told USA Today’s LeBron Wire. “You’re a scorer, you’re a passer, you’re a defender, you’re a shooter, you’re a rebounder.”

Suddenly, all of LeBron’s tributaries in Cleveland will flood with newfound responsibilities. Love, five seasons after recording one of the most statistically impressive seasons of the decade as the alpha and omega of the Minnesota Timberwolves, finds himself in a familiar position as the tip of a Midwestern spear. Collin Sexton’s peers may consider him a dark horse for Rookie of the Year honors, but, 2017-18 season excepted, rookie point guards don’t impact wins immediately. Veterans like Tristan Thompson and George Hill, who made perfect sense as low-usage soldiers under James, will be asked to be much more than bystanders. J.R. Smith might be trapped all season in an endless squint. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Crystal Ballin'

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

As we slog through the dog days of summer, the NBA’s season-ending awards seem like a long, long ways away. Heck, we’ve still got another month until Training Camp tips off!

But it’s never too early to break out the crystal ball and start looking ahead at what next season holds in store and which players will take home individual honors. Next year’s winners will include some old heads and familiar faces, but there’s also a quiet changing of the guard that’s happening in today’s NBA. And soon, the new guard will begin asserting themselves as the Association’s new alpha dogs.

The Cavaliers have some players in the mix for certain individual awards, although not the usual players for the usual awards. It’s a new era on the North Coast – and this season will see youngsters both struggling and succeeding. How it all works out is something we won’t know until April.

But while we’re still stuck in August, let’s take a sneak peek at who just might take what hardware home when it all wraps up in a few months … - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers refurbish the 4th of 24 gyms

Author: Ken Robinson

Publication: WTAM

(Cleveland) - A fourth refurbished basketball court within the City of Cleveland was unveiled on Thursday, August 23rd.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the City of Cleveland hosted a grand opening of the renovated court at Estabrook Recreation Center.

Representatives from the Cavs, including CEO Len Komoroski and President Nic Barlage, were joined by officials from the City of Cleveland, including Mayor Frank Jackson, to officially open the like-new space.

Following a press conference and official ribbon cutting, 50 neighborhood kids who regularly frequent Estabrook and other City of Cleveland rec centers were be treated to a basketball clinic on the new floor with Cavs Academy coaches. - CLICK HERE to read full story.