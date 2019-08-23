Daily News - August 23, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavs' NBA 2K League club teams up with Kent State for partnership designed to boost NEO gaming community

Author: Kevin Kleps

Publication: Crain's Cleveland

Kent State University's branding will be featured in the two streaming pods in the Cavs' new esports facility in Cleveland's Battery Park neighborhood. The center will open this fall.

The Cavs' new esports center in Battery Park has a notable new partner: Kent State University.

The Cavs Legion Gaming Club, which just completed its second season in the NBA 2K League, and the Golden Flashes are teaming up via a deal that, according to a news release, is "designed to help grow and strengthen the local gaming community in Northeast Ohio."

The partnership will also help promote Kent State's esports program, which launched in the fall of 2018.

The Golden Flashes had 24 varsity and 20 junior varsity players last season. The students competed in three collegiate esports leagues (Tespa, Collegiate Star League and College League of Legends) and in four varsity titles (Overwatch, League of Legends, Rocket League and Hearthstone). The varsity players receive scholarships. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Donovan Mitchell, Kemba Walker power Team USA past Australia

Author: Justin Bergman

Publication: NBA.com

MELBOURNE, Australia -- With his team playing on a raised basketball court in a stadium normally used for soccer and cricket, U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said he felt like he was on a movie set.

“I kept looking behind me because I knew I was going to fall off the stage,” he said.

But once the game started, Popovich thought it all seemed normal. And if it had been a movie, Popovich surely would have liked the ending.

Kemba Walker scored 23 points, Myles Turner added 15 points and 14 rebounds, and the U.S. topped Australia 102-86 on Thursday before a crowd of 51,218 — billed as the largest crowd ever to watch a basketball game in Australia. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs owner Gilbert back home following stroke

Author: Associated Press

Publication: ESPN.com

CLEVELAND -- Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has been home for nearly a week in Detroit as he continues to recover from a stroke suffered in May.

Gilbert, 57, had spent the past two months in a rehabilitation center in Chicago. On Thursday, Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner provided a brief update on Gilbert.

"On Friday, Dan Gilbert returned to Detroit to continue his rehabilitation locally," Farner said. "We are extremely thankful for all of the skilled medical professionals who have played a significant role in Dan's recovery and are glad to have him back home." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

