Daily News - August 22, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Dan Gilbert returns home to Detroit following two months in Chicago rehabilitation facility for stroke

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has returned home to Detroit after about two months in a Chicago rehabilitation facility recovering from a stroke he suffered in late May.

“On Friday, Dan Gilbert returned to Detroit to continue his rehabilitation locally,” Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner said in an update provided to cleveland.com. “We are extremely thankful for all of the skilled medical professionals who have played a significant role in Dan’s recovery and are glad to have him back home.”

On May 26, Gilbert was taken to the hospital by a family friend for stroke-like symptoms. Under the hospital’s care, Gilbert suffered a stroke and was taken immediately into surgery for a catheter-based procedure. He was released from Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan about a month later and continued his recovery at an inpatient rehabilitation center in Chicago. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kent State esports will practice, host events at Cavs Legion’s new facility

Author: Joe Morona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Cavs Legion Gaming Club announced plans to open a state-of-the-art esports facility this fall, the team promised there would be an educational component to it. A just-announced partnership with Kent State University will fulfill part of that mission.

According to a press release, the idea is to “help grow and strengthen the local gaming community in Northeast Ohio,” while also promoting the university’s newly launched esports program.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to team up with Kent State University Esports as we continue to build, support and engage the esports community in Northeast Ohio,” said Jonathan Sumers, Cavaliers and Cavs Legion senior director of esports, in the release. “Bridging the gap between the collegiate and professional level of esports is an important next step in our growth, and we couldn’t be more excited to have Kent State Esports by our side to help us do this.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Four promoted as Cavaliers complete coaching staff

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Dan Geriot, Steve Frankoski, Michael Hartman and Sam Jones were promoted as Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman and coach John Beilein announced the completion of Belein’s staff Wednesday.

Geriot will serve as assistant coach, Frankoski will be player development coach, Hartman will serve as director of coaching analytics/player development and Jones was named player development coordinator.

Added were J.J. Outlaw (assistant coach/player development), Chris Darnell (player development/video assistant) and Jay Shunnar (special assistant to the head coach). Returning to the Cavs are Mike Gerrity (director of player development/assistant coach), Dan Vincent (head video coordinator/player development) and Andrew Olson (shooting coach). - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: