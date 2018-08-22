Daily News - August 22, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cedi Osman works out with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

Some of the NBA's best gathered on the campus of UCLA for a summer workout Tuesday.

LeBron James. Kevin Durant. Kawhi Leonard. Cedi Osman.

Yes, that's right. There was Osman -- the second-year Cavaliers swingman -- getting photographed and putting in work alongside a few of the league's premier small forwards.

There were also coaches from other teams, including former Cavaliers assistant Phil Handy who joined the Toronto Raptors this off-season after not having his contract renewed in Cleveland. It was Handy who posted the group photo on his social media.

"Work is work," Handy wrote. "It don't matter what team we represent, the NBA is family. True professionals all trying to perfect our craft." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers unlikely to use $3M left of trade exception from Kyrie Irving deal

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

The Cavaliers plan to let expire the remaining $3 million left over from the Kyrie Irving trade last summer to use in trades, sources told cleveland.com.

When the Cavs traded Irving to the Boston Celtics last year for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and two draft picks, they also created a $5.8 million trade exception -- which means the salaries they received from Boston were that much less than Irving's salary last year.

Cleveland used $2.8 million of that trade exception earlier this month when it acquired forward Sam Dekker from the Los Angeles Clippers. The Cavs have until Wednesday to use the remaining $3 million, but a source said such a trade was unlikely.

Cleveland has 12 players on its roster, with spots 13 and 14 reserved for restricted free agent Rodney Hood and David Nwaba, who has agreed to join the Cavs but is still ironing out contract details. For now, the Cavs plan to let camp invites battle it out for the 15th and final spot. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Clarkson Tallies 28 against China in International Debut

Author: Joe Sykes

Publication: Cavs.com

On Monday night, Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson experienced competitive, international basketball for the first time, representing the Philippines in a contest against China at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. Despite originally being denied the opportunity, the NBA granted the 26-year-old a one-time exception last week, which Clarkson made sure not to squander.

Despite falling to China, 82-80, Clarkson helped lead the Philippines with 28 total points, including 16 third-quarter points. He also knocked down five treys to go along with eight boards, four dimes and two steals.

"I think he scored 20-plus points for us, and he created a lot of [good] situations for us," said Philippines head coach Yeng Guiao following Monday's game.

Clarkson wasn't alone in this sterling showing. A number of his Filipino teammates helped take some of the weight off their NBA teammate, including Christian Standhardinger who tallied 18 points and eight rebounds in helping to lead the Philippines on an 18-5 stretch in the fourth quarter while Clarkson rested. Stanley Pringle also chipped in 14 points. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

