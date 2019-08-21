Daily News - August 21, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

The View Beyond Pluto: Cavs Fan Vote Cements the Legacy of Mark Price

Author: Amanda Rabinowitz

Publication: WKSU

The Cleveland Cavaliers are ramping up to celebrate their 50th season in the NBA. On Tuesday, the team announced a new Wall of Honor to serve as a tribute to those who have made “significant contributions” to the organization and its history. It will stand in the new North Atrium area of Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

In addition, the team is having fans vote on bobblehead giveaways representing each era of Cavs basketball. For the Richfield Coliseum era of 1983-1993, fans selected point guard Mark Price, which WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto said is significant.

"There were several good players during that era. Along with Price, Larry Nance and Brad Daugherty have their numbers retired. John "Hot Rod" Williams was a fan favorite. Lenny Wilkins was a Hall of Fame coach."

Pluto believes that next to LeBron James, Price is the second-best player in Cavs history. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers introduce Wall of Honor as part of 50th season celebration

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will introduce the Wall of Honor program to recognize former members of the franchise -- a new way to pay tribute to individuals who have made significant contributions to the Cavaliers and played a distinguished, pivotal role in team history.

The inaugural class has not yet been announced. It will feature five inductees selected by a diverse committee made up of longtime Cavaliers staff, broadcasters and legends.

In addition to the five new members, who will be saluted with events and activities as part of the induction process, the Wall of Honor will immediately include the eight people who have previously had their jerseys retired by the Cavs: Austin Carr, Brad Daugherty, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Larry Nance Sr., Mark Price, Bobby “Bingo” Smith, Nate Thurmond and Hall of Fame radio broadcaster Joe Tait.

“The Transformation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse created a great platform for us to develop a new vision for ways to further embrace our history and to tell the story of our 50 seasons. The Wall of Honor is an important reflection of that and will grow over time as a core element of our desire to showcase and recognize the best of the best,” said Cavs CEO Len Komoroski. “We look forward to celebrating and honoring these special individuals that have played such an integral and impactful role in our past, while helping shape who we are today.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Vardon: Remembering David Blatt and his battles with the Cavaliers after learning of his MS diagnosis

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: The Athletic

It was the kind of bad news that stops you cold, doesn’t matter if it’s about a friend or foe.

David Blatt has MS. Damn. That’s awful.

Now 60, Blatt announced Monday in a letter posted online that he was diagnosed with “primary progressive multiple sclerosis” a few months ago, and that it’s caused him fatigue and weakness in his legs. The letter was posted to the website of Olympiacos, a Euroleague team in Greece where he is now coach, and where he said he will continue to coach in spite of his diagnosis.

“When I got over the initial shock and pain of understanding how this would and could change my life from today going forward, I decided I wasn’t giving in to anything,” Blatt wrote. “I was only going to adapt and adjust and find ways to continue my life as normally as possible.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: