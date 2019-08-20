Daily News - August 20, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Porter Jr. named draft’s ‘biggest steal’ in rookie survey

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. received acclaim from his classmates in a recent rookie survey.

Porter, the 30th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft and final piece of Cleveland’s ballyhooed class, was named “biggest steal” of the draft, tying Denver center Bol Bol for the top spot with 19 percent of the vote.

The survey was conducted by NBA.com, chatting with the youngsters at the recent Rookie Photo Shoot in New York. There were seven questions about fellow rookies and the 42 players that participated were asked not to vote for themselves, college teammates or NBA teammates. The results were posted Monday morning.

Along with being named biggest steal, Porter received votes in two other categories. He finished in a tie for sixth in the “best playmaker” category, grabbing six percent of the vote. He also appeared in the “others receiving votes” section when guys were asked to identify which player is most athletic in this class. It’s no surprise that first-overall pick Zion Williamson ran away with that title, getting 87 percent. Memphis leaper Brandon Clarke came in second. Only two other players -- Porter and Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes -- even received votes. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Porter Jr tied with Bol Bol as biggest draft day steal in rookie survey

Author: Justin Rowan

Publication: Fear the Sword

Cleveland Cavaliers wing Kevin Porter Jr. tied Bol Bol of the Denver Nuggets as the projected biggest steal from the draft in the league’s annual rookie survey.

Porter Jr. and Bol both received 19 percent of the vote in the survey conducted by NBA.com, while Dylan Windler also received a vote in the category. Porter Jr. was the final pick of the first round, acquired in a draft night deal from Milwaukee. Bol was selected with the 44th pick by Denver.

It makes sense that these two would be the leaders when it comes to draft night steals, as both were commonly projected to be top 10 talents heading into last season. Character concerns were cited for both prospects and may have contributed to their fall. Bol also had injury concerns that caused trepidation for front offices.

Both teams will hope that these projections end up being accurate, as the Cavs try to restock the cupboard and the Nuggets try to get over the hump in the Western Conference. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers G Kevin Porter Jr. voted 'biggest steal' in NBA Draft in rookie survey

Author: Ben Axelrod

Publication: WKYC.com

CLEVELAND — Falling to the final pick of the first round, many believe the Cleveland Cavaliers got one of the biggest steals of the 2019 NBA Draft when they selected Kevin Porter Jr.

The former USC guard's peers agree.

In what has become an NBA offseason tradition, the league released its annual rookie survey, in which incoming first-year players vote on various subjects across the league. And while the Cavs' three first-round picks were largely absent from this year's lists, Porter did give Cleveland at least one victory as he -- along with Denver Nuggets big man Bol Bol -- was voted biggest steal relative to where he was selected in the draft.

"As it often does, this question got the biggest range of answers, including each of the last six picks of the first round. But Bol and Porter, two of the six players from the Pac-12 Conference, clearly stood out among the group," NBA.com's John Schumann wrote of the subject. "Draymond Green is the only one of the previous 16 players to earn (or tie for) the most votes on this question (which was worded "Which rookie is being most overlooked" through 2014) that has ever been an All-Star, though Donovan Mitchell is certainly a potential All-Star in the years to come." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Rookie Survey: Zion Williamson, Ja Morant early favorites to shine in 2019-20

Author: John Schuhmann

Publication: NBA.com

Last season was the first time in 34 years (since 1984-85) that the top five picks of the previous Draft went on to be the five players who comprised the All-Rookie First Team. One year later, the teams that had those top five picks should feel pretty good about their decisions.

Time will tell about the five teams that had the top five picks in this year's Draft. But it's clear that fellow rookies approve of the guys selected in the top two. In this year's NBA.com Rookie Survey, 62 percent of responders picked the New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson or the Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant to win the Kia Rookie of the Year award. Williamson made Rookie Survey history with how many votes he got in the "Most athletic" question, while Morant was a clear favorite for "Best playmaker."

The two top picks received the most total votes on the survey, but it was No. 7 pick Coby White (of the Chicago Bulls) and No. 33 pick Carsen Edwards (Boston Celtics) who each received votes on a survey-high five questions. In total, 38 different rookies received votes on at least one of the seven questions about their class, a deep one if these guys got it right.

For the 11th time in the last 13 years, NBA.com sat down with the rookie class at the annual Rookie Photo Shoot. In addition to the seven questions about their fellow rookies, this year's group (of 42) answered a few about the current player they most admire and what they're expecting as they make the jump to the NBA. - CLICK HERE to read full story.