Daily News - August 2, 2019

Are Cleveland Cavaliers rookies Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. finally healthy? Hey Chris!

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

Hey, @SportsNom: I heard the same comments from New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. According to league sources, it’s true.

Garland suffered a torn meniscus during his fifth college game in November. Shortly after, he had surgery (there’s a scar on his left knee as evidence). Somewhere after that and before the NBA Draft on June 20, doctors did have to go back for a second operation, which was phrased to me recently as a “clean-up procedure.”

Prior to the draft, Garland was able to work out for teams, including the Cavaliers, in Los Angeles. He showed he was healthy then. According to sources, Cavaliers team doctors said everything with his knee was OK in their evaluation. They were optimistic about what they heard, didn’t see any reason to red-flag him and were thrilled to get him at No. 5. Other teams viewed Garland the same, even trying to trade in front of Cleveland at No. 4 or hoping to convince the Cavs to drop from the fifth spot.

While in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, Garland texted members of the Cavs organization daily, stating his case to participate. He was healthy enough to play in those games, but the Cavs wanted to be cautious with the fifth-overall pick. They also didn’t think that was the best environment to thrust him into after not playing organized hoops for more than six months. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers agree to Exhibit 10 deal with Marques Bolden, will bring him to camp, sources say

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to an Exhibit 10 training camp deal with center Marques Bolden, league sources tell cleveland.com.

After not being selected in the 2019 NBA Draft, Bolden played for the Cavaliers during summer league. He will come to training camp to compete for one of the final roster spots. Following JR Smith’s departure, the Cavs have 13 players under contract, two below the maximum number allowed. The Cavs also have an open two-way contract.

By signing Bolden to the Exhibit 10 contract, which doesn’t count against a team’s salary cap, the Cavs will stay below the luxury tax threshold. They are currently $2.8 million under the tax -- a small number that could restrict how they manage the final few openings. This maneuver gives the Cavs -- and Bolden -- an option to play in the G League for the Canton Charge if he can’t make the NBA roster out of camp. The Cavs will have to make their official decision on Bolden shortly before Opening Night.

Throughout summer league, both in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, the former McDonald’s All-American who struggled to make an impact in college, was praised by Cleveland’s coaches. Head coach John Beilein said Bolden was restricted at Duke and his game is better suited for the NBA. Assistant Antonio Lang, who led the summer Cavs in Vegas, felt the same. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Unbreakable Gamer

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

In the professional sports world, we hear almost daily about individuals “overcoming adversity” or having a “chip on their shoulder” or “finding their competitive fire.”

We’ll never meet someone who means it more – who’s lived it more – than Tim “oLARRY” Anselimo.

Anselimo – known professionally by his 2K moniker “oLARRY” – just completed his first full season for the Cavs Legion in the NBA 2K League before heading home to Tampa for the summer. And to call this campaign a comeback would be an enormous understatement. Less than one year ago, the Brooklyn native was recovering from surgery after taking four bullets during a mass shooting that claimed the lives of three people – including the shooter – and injured 11 more, including Anselimo.

On August 26, 2018, during a Madden NFL 19 Classic qualifier at Chicago Pizza in Jacksonville, a disgruntled player named David Katz left the tournament after a loss and returned with a pair of handguns. In the ensuing chaos, Katz killed gamers Eli “TrueBoy” Clayton and Taylor “SpotMeplzzz” Robertson before turning the 9mm pistol on himself. - CLICK HERE to read full story.