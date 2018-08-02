Daily News - August 2, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers, free agent David Nwaba finalizing deal

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cleveland.com

Free agent guard David Nwaba has agreed to join the Cavaliers, two sources told cleveland.com, though the two sides are finalizing terms of a deal.

Cleveland.com reported mutual interest between the Cavs and Nwaba on July 21. Yahoo Sports first reported Nwaba's intention to sign with Cleveland on Wednesday.

The Cavs have at their disposal the full mid-level exception ($8.6 million this season or $37 million over four years) and the bi-annual exception ($3.3 million or $7 million over two years) to pay Nwaba, as well as a league-minimum for considerably less.

Nwaba, 25, averaged 7.9 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Bulls last season. Chicago rescinded Nwaba's qualifying offer, which made him an unrestricted free agent. He's a 6-4 shooting guard and shot .346 from 3-point range last year; the Cavs also have JR Smith, Jordan Clarkson, and Kyle Korver on the roster who play that spot. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

